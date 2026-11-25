BARMM, UNICEF vow stronger support for children’s welfare

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Officials of the United Nations Children’s Fund overseeing humanitarian projects in the country are optimistic of a keen focus by the Bangsamoro government in providing constituent children with essential humanitarian services as part of its sustainable development initiatives.

Ranking representatives of UNICEF, among them Andreas Wuestenberg and Kyungsun Kim and Bangsamoro officials, including the region's deputy social welfare minister, Nur-Ainee Tan Misuari, and Mohammad Asnin Pendatun, who is an assistant minister under the office of Bangsamoro Chief Minister Abdulraof Macacua, met in Cotabato City on Tuesday and talked about the plight of children in the autonomous region.

The event was part of the celebration of the World Children’s Day in this city, the regional capital of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

Kim is UNICEF’s representative to the country while Wuestenberg is the chief of their Mindanao Field Office.

Pendatun, then representing Macacua, who is the figurehead of the 80-seat Bangsamoro parliament, had assured of the Bangsamoro government’s focus on programs and activities meant to provide children with proper health, education and social welfare services.

Misuari, during the conference, attended by reporters too, had pointed out that the Ministry of Social Services and Development-BARMM also has extensive rehabilitation and social welfare services for children affected by armed conflicts.

Children from BARMM’s Muslim Tausug, Yakan, Sama, Maguindanaon, Maranao and Iranun groups, from the non-Moro ethnic Teduray tribe and Christian settler communities were also present in the celebration of the World Children’s Day on Tuesday at a function facility in Cotabato City.

Wuestenberg said addressing malnutrition, among children in BARMM, requires a comprehensive approach, including improving their nutritional intake, strengthening health services for them, and educating parents and the local communities about proper nutrition that they need.

Kim, for her part, requested members of BARMM’s 80-seat parliament, led by Macacua as chief minister, to embark on legislative measures that can complement the protection of the rights and privileges of children in the autonomous region.

Children who attended the World Children’s Day activity in this city on Tuesday urged BARMM and UNICEF officials to work together in putting a stop to the centuries-old practice of child marriage in parts of the region, which affects the schooling of girls forced by parents to marry; as a tradition, something so absurd for peace activists and human-rights advocates in the autonomous region.

The event on Tuesday was partly capped off with emotional messages from children that delved into their desire for the protection of their rights and privileges. They also passed on to all dialogue participants and reporters a manifesto wishing for quality education for all children in BARMM via scholarship programs and for them to thrive in peace, undisturbed by security issues, protected from human rights abuses.

They also asked for easy access to government mental health, rehabilitation and guidance services.