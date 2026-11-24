Over 130 Indonesian nationals deported

Indonesian deportees at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 on Nov. 24, 2026.

MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Immigration has deported 139 Indonesian nationals.

In a statement on Tuesday, November 24, the Bureau of Immigration said that it deported 111 males and 28 females.

The deportees were flown out on a chartered flight from Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3.

Prior to their deportation, the individuals were held under the custody of the Philippine National Police.

Indonesian authorities flagged the 139 nationals as fugitives, prompting Philippine officials to classify them as undesirable aliens for posing threats to national security and public interest, according to the bureau.

The removal followed a Summary Deportation Order issued by the Bureau’s Board of Commissioners on November 19.

Tuesday’s operation was carried out jointly by the bureau, the PNP Aviation Security Group, and the Indonesian Embassy in Manila.