Court convicts 3 for 2013 kidnap of Chinoy trader

MANILA, Philippines — The Quezon City Regional Trial Court (RTC) yesterday sentenced three members of a kidnap-for-ransom group to life imprisonment without eligibility for parole for the kidnapping of a Filipino-Chinese trader in 2013.

In a chance interview following the promulgation, lawyer Olivia Torevillas said trader Sally Chua attended the promulgation and “was very happy as justice was finally served.”

“The RTC Branch 223 promulgated its decision in the case of People versus Ramil Macamay and others for the kidnapping of Mrs. Sally Chua. The court found all the accused guilty and imposed reclusion perpetua, without eligibility for parole,” Torevillas announced.

RTC Branch 223 Judge Caridad Walse-Lutero also ordered Macamay and co-accused Riccento Padillo and Rodante Cabaylo to jointly pay P100,000 in civil indemnity, P100,000 in moral damages and P100,000 as exemplary damages.

According to records, Chua was abducted on July 5, 2013 while inside their store along EDSA in Quezon City and taken to Davao City by car and by boat.

She was rescued in Davao, after telling her captors that she could withdraw the rest of the ransom payment at a local bank.

At least three kidnappers – Ediberto Apari, Darrel Mortejo and alias Yoyong – were killed following a shootout with police officers outside the bank. The rest of the suspects were taken into custody.

“It took 12 years for the case (to roll) amid the various legal remedies exerted by the accused. But we were confident all the accused will be convicted,” Torevillas said. “She was present during promulgation and of course, she was very happy as justice was finally served.”

For his part, Movement for Restoration of Peace and Order (MRPO) chairman Melvin Dy said the decision was a triumph of justice.

“Indeed, the certainty of accountability, by way of the lawful punishment for crimes, convey the powerful message that crime does not pay,” Dy said as he thanked the Philippine National Police Anti-Kidnapping Group (PNP-AKG) and the Department of Justice (DOJ) for their support.

“This is a big win for us as the MRPO is just a volunteer group. We are usually made up of kidnap-for-ransom victims. We thank the AKG and the DOJ as they were very supportive. This (decision) is a deterrent to the crimes, as those involved in kidnapping, they know that there would be punishment against the kidnappers,” Dy added.

PDEA bars 7 agents from operations

Meanwhile, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) yesterday announced that seven of its agents, accused of kidnapping a Chinese executive in Pasay City last year, are no longer authorized to conduct anti-illegal drug operations.

PDEA said in a statement that the agents – Vidal Bacolod, Efren Esteban, Xeres Angelo Galutera, Froilan Paasa, Renato Flores, Jan Alexis Mateo and Alex Ramos – are under investigation for kidnapping for ransom and serious illegal detention.

Judge Ronald August Tan of Pasay Regional Trial Court Branch 297 issued a warrant of arrest for the seven, who are all assigned at the PDEA Regional Office 3 in Angeles City, Pampanga.

The case stemmed from an August 2024 incident wherein the PNP-AKG reported that a 44-year-old Chinese executive of an information technology firm was kidnapped in a Pasay City parking lot.

The suspects allegedly demanded a P50-million ransom, but later reduced it to P13 million.

When the victim failed to pay, the PDEA operatives reported his supposed arrest on July 31, 2024 in Barangay Malabanias in Angeles City, Pampanga, claiming he was caught in possession of P250,000 worth of ecstasy pills.

The DOJ received complaints for kidnapping, serious illegal detention and robbery against the agents on Aug. 29, 2024.

PDEA confirmed that the suspects had been relieved from their posts, although they remain on active status while undergoing administrative proceedings.

Under PDEA regulations, an employee must be marked absent without official leave for 30 consecutive working days before being formally declared AWOL and dismissed from the service. — Mark Ernest Villeza