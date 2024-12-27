Strong winds destroy houses in seaside Central Mindanao town

More than 30 houses made of semi-permanent materials in a coastal village in Palimbang were destroyed by strong winds that battered the area on Dec. 26, 2024.

COTABATO CITY— Strong winds destroyed more than 30 houses made of semi-permanent materials in the seaside Barangay Milbuk in Palimbang, Sultan Kudarat on Thursday afternoon, December 26.

Officials from the Palimbang Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, along with the Army's 603rd Infantry Brigade, based in one of the barangays, told reporters on Friday, December 27, that the winds were so strong they ripped off the roofs and walls of houses in the area.

The winds also reportedly felled several orchard trees in Sitio Santa Cruz in Barangay Milbuk, according to local executives.

The office of Palimbang Mayor Joenime Kapina has dispatched emergency responders to the affected areas to provide affected villagers with initial relief support.

Some affected families had been transferred by municipal emergency responders to temporary relocation sites.