^

Nation

Strong winds destroy houses in seaside Central Mindanao town

John Unson - Philstar.com
December 27, 2024 | 6:13pm
Strong winds destroy houses in seaside Central Mindanao town
More than 30 houses made of semi-permanent materials in a coastal village in Palimbang were destroyed by strong winds that battered the area on Dec. 26, 2024.
Photo courtesy of Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY— Strong winds destroyed more than 30 houses made of semi-permanent materials in the seaside Barangay Milbuk in Palimbang, Sultan Kudarat on Thursday afternoon, December 26.

Officials from the Palimbang Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, along with the Army's 603rd Infantry Brigade, based in one of the barangays, told reporters on Friday, December 27, that the winds were so strong they ripped off the roofs and walls of houses in the area.

The winds also reportedly felled several orchard trees in Sitio Santa Cruz in Barangay Milbuk, according to local executives.

The office of Palimbang Mayor Joenime Kapina has dispatched emergency responders to the affected areas to provide affected villagers with initial relief support.

Some affected families had been transferred by municipal emergency responders to temporary relocation sites.

SULTAN KUDARAT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Intruder breaks into comedian’s house

By Emmanuel Tupas | 18 hours ago
A man was arrested after he illegally entered two residences, including a house owned by a comedian and television host, in Quezon City on Christmas Eve, police reported yesterday.
Nation
fbtw

Phivolcs warns of tsunami amid earthquakes in Ilocos

By Artemio Dumlao | 18 hours ago
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology has warned of tsunami amid a series of earthquakes in Santa Catalina town in Ilocos Sur, as it said a magnitude 8.4 temblor might spawn waves as high as 14.7...
Nation
fbtw
3 fires hit Metro on Christmas Day

3 fires hit Metro on Christmas Day

By Ghio Ong | 18 hours ago
It was a bleak Christmas for families in Tondo, Manila whose homes were razed by a fire on Wednesday night.
Nation
fbtw
Grand Lotto pot increased to P200 million

Grand Lotto pot increased to P200 million

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 1 day ago
The Grand Lotto 6/55 jackpot has been raised to P200 million to drive up lotto revenues and boost charity funds during the...
Nation
fbtw

Thousands spend Yule in evacuation centers

By Michael Punongbayan | 18 hours ago
Up to 4,454 families or 14,186 people spent their Christmas and will most likely spend the New Year in evacuation centers on Negros Island as Kanlaon Volcano continues to show signs of unrest.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest

NCRPO: Zero crime during Simbang Gabi

By Christine Boton | 18 hours ago
With police personnel deployed in churches, transport terminals and other areas of convergence, the National Capital Region Police Office reported zero crime incidents throughout the duration of the nine-day traditional...
Nation
fbtw
&lsquo;Mali&rsquo; returns to Manila Zoo

‘Mali’ returns to Manila Zoo

By Ghio Ong | 18 hours ago
The remains of Mali the elephant have been brought back to Manila Zoo after undergoing taxidermy.
Nation
fbtw
LTO officer summoned over truck&rsquo;s fake registration

LTO officer summoned over truck’s fake registration

By Romina Cabrera | 18 hours ago
A district officer of the Land Transportation Office-National Capital Region is in hot water after it was found that registration...
Nation
fbtw

PNP disowns fake memo on SRI cancellation

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 18 hours ago
The Philippine National Police has denied the existence of a memorandum canceling the Service Recognition Incentive for 2024, calling the circulating document “fake news.”
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with