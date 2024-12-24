^

Nation

4 suspects nabbed in gang rape, slay of girl

Mark Ernest Villeza - The Philippine Star
December 24, 2024 | 12:00am
4 suspects nabbed in gang rape, slay of girl
This photo shows a picture of a hand in handcuffs.
Pixabay / File

MANILA, Philippines — The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) arrested on Sunday four men suspected to be involved in the gang rape of a 15-year-old girl during a fiesta in Oslob town in Cebu on Dec. 9.

Identified by the aliases Luis, Cyrill, Tristan and Kent, the four were arrested during a manhunt in Barangay Casay in Dalaguete town.

According to police, the girl’s mother accompanied her daughter to report the sexual assault before the Oslob police station.

The girl reportedly narrated that on the evening of Dec. 9, during the Oslob grand fiesta celebration, she was at the Cuartel heritage park when a group of men approached her and offered her alcoholic drinks.

When she got intoxicated, she was brought to a secluded portion of the park where at least 13 men raped her.

Police said the girl died a few days after the incident.

The four men are detained at the CIDG-7 office pending the filing of statutory rape and homicide charges.

CIDG
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Dark ash emissions observed at Kanlaon Volcano

Dark ash emissions observed at Kanlaon Volcano

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 8 hours ago
Phivolcs reported on Monday, December 23, a surge in ash emissions at Kanlaon Volcano on Negros Island on top of its...
Nation
fbtw
Robbers kill bank guard in P3.6 million heist in Davao de Oro

Robbers kill bank guard in P3.6 million heist in Davao de Oro

By John Unson | 8 hours ago
Robbers stole P3.6 million cash from a bank employee and a security guard during a bloody heist in a busy area of Compostela...
Nation
fbtw
DOLE-12, BARMM collaborate to enforce industrial safety regulations

DOLE-12, BARMM collaborate to enforce industrial safety regulations

By John Unson | 9 hours ago
he Bangsamoro government and the Department of Labor and Employment-12 are cooperating in ensuring the safety of workers in...
Nation
fbtw
Greet travelers, but don&rsquo;t accept gifts, BI officers told

Greet travelers, but don’t accept gifts, BI officers told

By Evelyn Macairan | 1 day ago
Frontline officers of the Bureau of Immigration are now permitted to extend holiday greetings to incoming and outgoing travelers...
Nation
fbtw
Palace declares special non-working days in 8 areas

Palace declares special non-working days in 8 areas

By Helen Flores | 1 day ago
Special non-working days have been declared by President Marcos in various parts of the country to allow residents to mark...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Section of Andaya Highway remains closed

Section of Andaya Highway remains closed

By Sheila Crisostomo | 1 hour ago
The remaining section of Andaya Highway in Lupi town in Camarines Sur may be opened to traffic this weekend, the Land Transportation...
Nation
fbtw
Moderate quake jolts Surigao del Norte

Moderate quake jolts Surigao del Norte

By Bella Cariaso | 1 hour ago
A magnitude 4.5 earthquake rocked Surigao del Norte yesterday afternoon, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology...
Nation
fbtw
Lone bettor wins P15.8&nbsp;million Lotto 6/49&nbsp;jackpot

Lone bettor wins P15.8 million Lotto 6/49 jackpot

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 1 hour ago
A bettor in Bacoor, Cavite won the P15,840,000 prize for the Super Lotto 6/49 drawn last Sunday.
Nation
fbtw
Robbers kill guard in P3.6million Davao heist

Robbers kill guard in P3.6million Davao heist

By John Unson | 1 hour ago
Robbers shot dead a bank security guard and took P3.6 million in cash yesterday morning in Compostela town in Davao de O...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with