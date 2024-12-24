4 suspects nabbed in gang rape, slay of girl

MANILA, Philippines — The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) arrested on Sunday four men suspected to be involved in the gang rape of a 15-year-old girl during a fiesta in Oslob town in Cebu on Dec. 9.

Identified by the aliases Luis, Cyrill, Tristan and Kent, the four were arrested during a manhunt in Barangay Casay in Dalaguete town.

According to police, the girl’s mother accompanied her daughter to report the sexual assault before the Oslob police station.

The girl reportedly narrated that on the evening of Dec. 9, during the Oslob grand fiesta celebration, she was at the Cuartel heritage park when a group of men approached her and offered her alcoholic drinks.

When she got intoxicated, she was brought to a secluded portion of the park where at least 13 men raped her.

Police said the girl died a few days after the incident.

The four men are detained at the CIDG-7 office pending the filing of statutory rape and homicide charges.