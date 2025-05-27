Foreign donors, counterparts support 6 Moro womenâ€™s livelihood groups

Foreign donors, counterparts support 6 Moro women’s livelihood groups

Six Moro women’s livelihood groups in Central Mindanao received additional funding for their projects from the office of Bangsamoro regional lawmaker Suharto Ambolodto during a symbolic ceremony in Cotabato City on May 26, 2025.

COTABATO CITY — Three foreign benefactors and Bangsamoro regional officials joined forces to help boost the productivity of women in communities still recovering from decades of conflict and natural disasters.

Representatives from the United Nations Population Fund, the UN Food and Agriculture Organization, and Bangsamoro parliament member Suharto Ambolodto distributed funds and essential provisions to six women’s livelihood groups in Maguindanao del Sur and Maguindanao del Norte on Monday, May 26, in Cotabato City, as part of a capacity-building initiative.

The two UN entities and the Australian Aid of the Australian government have been cooperating since 2022 in capacitating the six groups through the Resilient Livelihood Development Program.

Ambolodto complemented the program with a P300,000 allocation from the public service fund of his office that members of the six Moro women's livelihood organizations, producing preserved native delicacies, can use for the expansion of their income-generating ventures.

Also present at Monday’s event, held at a commercial venue in Cotabato City, were senior officials from various Bangsamoro government agencies, including Regional Food and Agriculture Minister Abunawas Maslamama, whose office also implements projects aimed at boosting productivity in remote Moro communities.

“We are grateful to the three foreign humanitarian outfits helping these Moro women. We want to fully capacitate them in their livelihood projects. They need help. Sometimes they are affected by internecine security issues in their communities. Sometimes they get displaced by calamities like floods," Ambolodto said.

The trade and tourism and science and technology ministries in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao are also supporting the projects of the six women’s community-based organizations, the Resilient Association of Agriculture in Pageda, Sama-Sama sa Kinabukasan Agri-Farming Livelihood, Pageda Agriculture Livelihood Association, Manggay Livelihood Association, Agricultural Product Association and the Magapas Agricultural Farm Product Association.

Monday’s event, attended by officials from six women’s community business associations, concluded with the distribution of P50,000 in cash from Ambolodto’s office to each group, along with kitchenware, stoves, ovens, and other provisions from Australian Aid to help boost their production of preserved delicacies sold in Cotabato City and nearby towns in the Bangsamoro region