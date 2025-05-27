2 motorcycle-riders killed in Zamboanga City ambush

An ambush on Governor Alvarez Avenue in Zamboanga City around dusk on May 26, 2025, left two motorcycle riders dead.

COTABATO CITY — Two men on separate motorcycles were killed in an ambush on the busy Governor Alvarez Avenue in Zamboanga City near dusk on Monday, May 26.

Officials of Zamboanga City Police Office and the Police Regional Office-9 had told reporters that the victims, Michael Kubili Perez and Alkan Omar, were declared dead on arrival by doctors at a hospital where emergency responders brought them for treatment.

Barangay officials and police probers who responded to the incident said that the target of the ambush was Perez, a resident of Barangay Guiwan in Zamboanga City.

Perez and his companion, John Kyle Manlupig, were riding a motorcycle together after leaving a billiard hall along Governor Alvarez Avenue when they were attacked by two men armed with pistols. Manlupig survived the attack unharmed.

Omar, who was riding along the same route as the attackers opened fire on Perez and Manlupig, was struck by stray bullets and died instantly.

The cadaver of Omar, a resident of Barangay Tumakid in Lamitan City in the nearby Basilan island province, was claimed by his relatives for immediate burial in keeping with an Islamic tradition of burying the dead within 24 hours after death.