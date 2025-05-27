^

Contaminated water blamed for diarrhea spike in Apayao

Artemio Dumlao - Philstar.com
May 27, 2025 | 7:42pm
Contaminated water blamed for diarrhea spike in Apayao
Map of Apayao
Mike Gonzalez (TheCoffee) via Wikimedia

BAGUIO CITY — The Provincial Government has blamed a spike in diarrhea cases in Apayao province on water contamination, prompting intensified efforts to address the situation in Barangay Sacpil, Conner town.

According to the Rural Health Unit (RHU), there have been 159 reported diarrhea cases in the area as of May 23, 2025.

Health workers noted that most of the affected individuals are between 31 and 40 years old.

On Monday, the Department of Health (DOH) Cordillera, along with Apayao health officials and provincial and barangay leaders, launched inspections of water sources and distribution pipelines in Barangay Sacpil.

The investigation aims to confirm the outbreak, identify its mode of transmission, and recommend appropriate interventions.

Meanwhile, the Department of Social Welfare and Development-Cordillera Field Office (DSWD FO CAR) has delivered 1,539 six-liter bottles of drinking water from its regional warehouse in Benguet for immediate distribution to affected households in Barangay Sacpil.

The DSWD-CAR, through the Social Welfare and Development (SWAD) Kalinga, also sent 1,197 family food packs to Barangay Sacpil. Residents from various Apayao municipalities have also responded to calls for aid, donating distilled water, groceries, hygiene and medicine kits, as well as financial support to the affected community.

APAYAO

DOH
