^

Nation

2 cops killed in Central Mindanao within 16 hours

John Unson - Philstar.com
May 27, 2025 | 6:07pm
2 cops killed in Central Mindanao within 16 hours
Map of the Sultan Kudarat showing the location of Isulan
Mike Gonzalez (TheCoffee) via Wikimedia

COTABATO CITY — Another policeman was killed in a gun attack in Central Mindanao before dawn on Tuesday, May 27, the second such incident in just 16 hours.

Police Sgt. Geoffrey Angub was walking along a street in Barangay Kalawag 2, Isulan, Sultan Kudarat, when a gunman repeatedly shot him with a pistol, killing him on the spot.

Lt. Col. Julius Malcontento, Isulan municipal police chief, and officials of the Sultan Kudarat Provincial Police Office told reporters on Tuesday morning that witnesses and community leaders had positively identified Angub’s killer as Vincent Dalanon, who is now the subject of an extensive manhunt.

Angub, a member of the municipal police force in Bagumbayan in Sultan Kudarat, was declared dead on arrival by physician Marc Robin Rendon in the nearby Sultan Kudarat Provincial Hospital, where emergency responders brought him for treatment.

Local officials and relatives of Angub, a resident of Sitio Bintana in Barangay Kalawag 2, told reporters that his brutal murder by Dalanon was likely driven by a personal grudge.

The killing of Angub followed a similar attack around noon on Monday, May 26, in Barangay Tunggol, Datu Montawal, Maguindanao del Sur, where Patrolman Jomar Madaliday Kalantungan was shot dead.

Kalantungan was in a roadside bakery in Datu Montawal when a man approached him casually, pulled out a pistol, shot him repeatedly and ran away. Like Angub, he also died immediately from bullet wounds he sustained in the attack.

Officials of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao had enlisted the support of local officials in Datu Montawal in identifying the killer of Kalantungan, a resident of Barangay Kayaga in Kabacan town in Cotabato, only about 10 kilometers away from where he was shot dead.

CENTRAL MINDANAO
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
ICC clearance sought for Duterte&rsquo;s oath as Davao mayor

ICC clearance sought for Duterte’s oath as Davao mayor

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 20 hours ago
As former president Rodrigo Duterte remains detained in an International Criminal Court prison in the Netherlands, the Department...
Nation
fbtw
Quake in Quezon triggers class suspension at PUP in Manila

Quake in Quezon triggers class suspension at PUP in Manila

By Ian Laqui | 6 hours ago
In a statement, classes and work on the campus were suspended in Sta. Mesa Campus at 1:15 p.m. to allow for building ins...
Nation
fbtw
&lsquo;Nancy can&rsquo;t order Makati department heads to resign&rsquo;

‘Nancy can’t order Makati department heads to resign’

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 20 hours ago
A Makati official yesterday reminded mayor-elect and outgoing Sen. Nancy Binay that she could not order city department heads...
Nation
fbtw
Barangay chief, councilors shot dead in Cavite

Barangay chief, councilors shot dead in Cavite

By Ed Amoroso | 20 hours ago
A barangay chairman and two of his councilors were killed by a former barangay watchman, who also shot himself dead, during...
Nation
fbtw
Missing Vivamax actress, boyfriend surface

Missing Vivamax actress, boyfriend surface

By Emmanuel Tupas | 12 days ago
A Vivamax actress who was reported missing with her boyfriend for over a week surfaced last night.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Magnitude 4.6 quake jolts Quezon, shaking felt in Metro Manila

Magnitude 4.6 quake jolts Quezon, shaking felt in Metro Manila

By Ian Laqui | 8 hours ago
Phivolcs initially reported a magnitude of 5.1 but later downgraded it.
Nation
fbtw
DOJ moves to cancel Harry Roque&rsquo;s passports

DOJ moves to cancel Harry Roque’s passports

By Daphne Galvez | 20 hours ago
The Department of Justice has formally sought the cancellation of the passports of former presidential spokesman Harry Roque,...
Nation
fbtw
BOC seizes P15.8 billion fake goods

BOC seizes P15.8 billion fake goods

By Evelyn Macairan | 20 hours ago
As the entry of counterfeit products into the country continues, the Bureau of Customs has confiscated almost P16 billion...
Nation
fbtw
Marcos signs law increasing PGH bed capacity

Marcos signs law increasing PGH bed capacity

By Helen Flores | 20 hours ago
President Marcos has signed into law a bill seeking to increase the bed capacity of the Philippine General Hospital from...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with