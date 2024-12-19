P44.48 million fake goods seized in Makati

The NBI said the fake products bearing the trademark of luxury fashion house Chanel were confiscated from several stores in the city.

MANILA, Philippines — Counterfeit branded luxury goods estimated at P44.48 million have been seized in Makati, the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) reported yesterday.

NBI agents implemented five search warrants for trademark infringement in violation of Republic Act 8293 or the Intellectual Property Code.

The operation was conducted after a law firm requested for investigation of the stores, according to the NBI.