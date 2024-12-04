Scam suspect arrested in Baguio

This photo shows a picture of a hand in handcuffs.

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines — An alleged leader of a casino junket scam group has been arrested in this city.

Police said the suspect, identified as Mark Stephen Alzona, was collared in Barangay Kabayanihan on Nov. 28 based on a warrant issued by the Baguio Regional Trial Court (RTC) for syndicated estafa.

The suspect’s group has reportedly amassed P4 billion in supposed investments from 10,000 victims in the Cordilleras alone.

Authorities said Alzona is among people wanted by the police Criminal Investigation and Detection Group for alleged unlawful activities.