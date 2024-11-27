DA bans importation of California poultry

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Agriculture (DA) has banned the importation of domestic and wild birds, poultry products and by-products from California due to bird flu.

As this developed, the DA lifted the import ban it imposed on pork and pork products from Sweden as the outbreak of African swine fever (ASF) has been contained.

Meanwhile, a farmers’ group asked the DA to suspend the importation of carabao meat or carabeef from areas in India affected by foot-and-mouth disease (FMD).

Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. issued Memorandum Order (MO) 54 prohibiting the importation of domestic and wild birds and their products, including poultry meat, day-old chicks, eggs and semen from California.

He said a report submitted by the deputy administrator and chief veterinary officer of the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service on Oct. 25 showed additional outbreaks of H5 subtype highly pathogenic avian influenza in California affecting domestic birds.

Tiu Laurel said processing, evaluation of application and issuance of sanitary and phytosanitary import clearance for affected commodities are suspended.

“All shipments coming from California that are in transit, loaded, accepted at the port before the official communication of this order to US authorities will be allowed, provided the products were produced on or before Oct. 11,” he said.

Swedish pork ban lifted

Meanwhile, Tiu Laurel also issued MO 53 allowing the resumption of the importation of domestic and wild pigs, their products and by-products, including pork, pig skin and semen from Sweden.

“Based on the official self-declaration report of the Swedish veterinary authorities to the World Organization for Animal Health (WOAH), all ASF reported cases have been resolved and no new outbreaks were logged after Sept. 30,” Tiu Laurel said.

He said the WOAH has declared Sweden free from ASF.

Based on the evaluation of the DA, the risk of contamination from domestic and wild pigs and their products and by-products from Sweden is negligible.

Indian carabeef ban sought

The Federation of Free Farmers (FFF) asked the DA to immediately suspend the importation of buffalo meat or carabeef from areas in India affected by FMD.

FFF board chairman Leonardo Montemayor cited a recent report of the Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI)’s inspection team sent to India from July to August to look into the animal disease, food safety and bio-control situation.

“The BAI team found that FMD is prevalent in Maharashtra and Telangana, where several carabeef exporters to the Philippines are operating processing plants,” Montemayor said.

He said the BAI report showed the Indian government did not inform the WOAH about the outbreaks.

Montemayor said the Philippines imports from 32 million to 48 million kilos of carabeef from India yearly.

Magsasaka party-list president Argel Joseph Cabatbat said banning carabeef from Maharashtra and Telengana would significantly cut the supply of raw materials for the local production of corned beef, hotdogs and other products.

“Our meat processors can still source their carabeef from FMD-free areas in India,” Cabatbat said.

ASF cases logged in Bohol

Meanwhile, ASF cases have been recorded in backyard farms in San Miguel town in Bohol, according to the provincial veterinary office.

Romulo Garcia of the Bohol veterinary office said three hogs in Barangay San Vicente tested positive for ASF.

Garcia said villagers immediately reported the cases to authorities, which ordered the culling of 22 hogs within the 100-meter radius from ground zero on Sunday.

The following day, another 33 hogs were slaughtered even as the animals were not tested for the virus.

Arnel Pocpoc, chief of Barangay San Vicente, said backyard hog raisers voluntarily gave up their hogs, including pregnant ones, for culling.

Garcia said the provincial government would indemnify affected hog raisers from P1,000 to P5,000 per pig.

Affected hog raisers will also receive P10,000 each in livelihood assistance from the provincial government. – Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas, Ric Obedencio