Power rates down in November in Benguet

Artemio Dumlao - The Philippine Star
November 15, 2024 | 12:00am
Map of Benguet.
Wikimedia

BAGUIO CITY , Philippines —  Member consumers of Benguet Electric Cooperative (Beneco) will pay less this month as power rates are reduced by about P0.40 per kilowatt-hour.

Laarni Ilagan, Beneco consumer relations associate, said the reduction will mean that a household that uses 100 kwh per month will pay only P1,079.23.

“The decrease is mainly due to the reduction in the generation charge component of the bill as a result of the electric cooperative’s participation in the Wholesale Electricity Spot Market,” said Fraiser Angayen, non-network services department manager.

