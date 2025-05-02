LTFRB: Families of SCTEX crash victims entitled to P400,000 indemnity

At least 12 people were killed when a Solid North bus rammed into several vehicles at the SCTEX toll plaza on May 2, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) on Friday, May 2, said that families of those who lost a loved one to the fatal Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway (SCTEX) crash are entitled to P400,000.

At least 12 people were killed when a Solid North bus rammed into several vehicles at an SCTEX toll plaza. Six of the victims were minors.

The agency has ordered the Passenger Accident Management and Insurance Agency (PAMI) to process and release the claims to the bereaved families.

“They should start identifying the dead bodies and indemnify the families—P400,000 for each deceased passenger,” LTFRB Chair Teofilo Guadiz III said in a statement.

Meanwhile, non-passengers outside the bus who were affected are entitled to a portion of a P200,000 indemnity. The LTFRB did not disclose the individual amounts each of these affected individuals will receive.

The LTFRB stated that the suspension order for Solid North is effective immediately. Several of its buses have been suspended, including the following plate numbers: UVK-971, UVK-951, UVK-961, UVK-941, UVM-941, UVM-364, UVM-324, UVT-530, UVT-569, UVT-540, AAI-1901, DXN-476, ABE-2905, ABE-2906, and LZYTBTD69D1068034.

All these plate numbers must be surrendered to the LTFRB. Any units found operating with these plates will be apprehended by authorities.

The LTFRB has ordered Solid North to comply with several directives, including requiring all drivers to attend a road safety seminar. The drivers are also mandated to undergo drug testing.

The Solid North firm is also tasked with providing proof of the insurance payout to the LTFRB.