Central Mindanao villagers surrender 27 combat weapons to Army

John Unson - Philstar.com
May 2, 2025 | 5:39pm
The 27 combat weapons surrendered by their owners to Army officials and local executives on May 1, 2025 are now in the custody of the Army's 40th Infantry Battalion, headquartered in Pikit, Cotabato.
COTABATO CITY — Residents of predominantly Moro communities along the border of Maguindanao del Sur and Cotabato provinces surrendered 27 combat weapons to Army officials and local executives on Thursday, May 1, in support of the military’s Small Arms and Light Weapons Management Program.

The cache, consisting of M14 and M16 assault rifles, B40 anti-tank weapons, 40mm grenade launchers, and a .45 caliber pistol, was turned over by the owners to officials of the 40th Infantry Battalion and the 602nd Infantry Brigade on Thursday in Barangay Ladtingan, Pikit, through their respective town mayors.

The turnover was witnessed by Lt. Col. Tristan Vergel Sablada, chief of the Pikit Municipal Police Station, along with his subordinate officers.

Major Gen. Donald Gumiran, commander of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division, told reporters on Friday, May 2, that the weapons were surrendered by residents of Pikit and Mlang in Cotabato, Pagalungan and Datu Montawal in Maguindanao del Sur, and Kapalawan in the Bangsamoro Special Geographic Area through the intercession of Brig. Gen. Ricky Bunayog, commander of the 602nd Infantry Brigade and officials of the 40th IB, led by Lt. Col. Erwin Dumaghan.

Bunayog and Dumaghan are jointly implementing the SALW Management Program of the 6th ID and the office of the Presidential Assistant on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity Carlito Galvez Jr. in several towns.

The SALW Management Program is being enforced by the 6th ID in Central Mindanao in support of the normalization agenda of Malacañang’s peace overture with the Moro Islamic Liberation Front.

Gumiran said they are grateful to the local officials, among them the staunch supporter of the government-MILF peace process, Pikit Mayor Sumulong Sultan, who helped Bunayog and Dumaghan secure the surrender of the 27 combat weapons through community dialogues. 

Units of the 6th ID had collected more than 700 firearms, including military-type rifles, B40 rocket and 40 millimeter grenade launchers. .30 caliber and M60 machineguns, 81 and 60 millimeter mortars, shotguns and pistols since the division and the office of Galvez started implementing the SALW Management Program in Central Mindanao in July last year.

