^

Nation

37 Chinese construction workers in Cotabato City held

John Unson - Philstar.com
November 14, 2024 | 7:14pm
37 Chinese construction workers in Cotabato City held
The Chinese construction workers are now temporarily housed at the office of the National Bureau of Investigation-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao in Cotabato City while undergoing extensive identity verification by the Bureau of Immigration.
Photo courtesy of Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY — The National Bureau of Investigation-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao held for questioning 37 Chinese workers in a big labor force constructing a multi-billion mall building project in Cotabato City.

They were nabbed on Wednesday, November 13, while working at the KCC Mall building project in the center of Cotabato City and are now housed at the regional office of the NBI-BARMM in Cotabato City. 

NBI-BARMM officials and Brig. Gen. Romeo Jaime Macapaz, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, separately told reporters on Thursday, November 14, that the foreign construction workers were invited for a thorough check of their passports and work permits as ordered by Bureau of Immigration Commissioner Joel Anthony Viado.

Agents of the NBI-BARMM had told reporters that only 22 of the 37 Chinese construction workers have passports that are now being examined by Bureau of Immigration officials.

A senior NBI agent, Ramil Datusataviran, said they had politely explained to the Chinese construction workers the reasons why they were to be subjected to extensive identity verification.

“Most of them can’t even speak English,” he said.

BARMM

NATIONAL BUREAU OF INVESIGATION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
2 lotto bettors split P118.9 million prize

2 lotto bettors split P118.9 million prize

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 1 day ago
Two bettors won the P118.9-million jackpot in the 6/45 Mega Lotto draw on Monday night.
Nation
fbtw
38,000 Makati Blu Card holders get cash incentives

38,000 Makati Blu Card holders get cash incentives

By Christine Boton | 19 hours ago
Over 50,000 senior citizens continue to benefit from Makati’s Blu Card program, which offers perks to enhance their...
Nation
fbtw
Marcos Jr., Chiz discuss BARMM poll postponement

Marcos Jr., Chiz discuss BARMM poll postponement

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 19 hours ago
Senate President Francis Escudero yesterday confirmed that he met with President Marcos on Tuesday night to talk about the...
Nation
fbtw

PAOCC employee caught stealing BPO worker’s phone

By Emmanuel Tupas | 19 hours ago
After the viral slapping incident, the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission figured in another controversy after a PAOCC employee reportedly stole the phone of a worker of the raided business process outsourcing...
Nation
fbtw
No data breach &ndash; GCash

No data breach – GCash

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 19 hours ago
No personal data breach occurred following the unauthorized transactions that led GCash account holders to lose funds, the...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
PNP seizes P40.3 billion drugs under Marcos Jr. government

PNP seizes P40.3 billion drugs under Marcos Jr. government

By Emmanuel Tupas | 19 hours ago
The drug war under the administration of President Marcos has netted P40.32 billion worth of illegal drugs, the Philippine...
Nation
fbtw
Bersamin, Remulla at NBI anniversary today

Bersamin, Remulla at NBI anniversary today

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 19 hours ago
The National Bureau of Investigation will celebrate today its 88th founding anniversary with events planned to recognize the...
Nation
fbtw

Vietnamese nabbed for party drugs in Pasay

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 19 hours ago
A Vietnamese national was arrested by the National Bureau of Investigation for allegedly selling party drugs in Pasay.
Nation
fbtw

Palace names new appointees

By Alexis Romero | 19 hours ago
Malacañang yesterday announced new appointments in the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System, finance and public works departments as well as the Public Attorney’s Off
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with