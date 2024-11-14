^

Nation

38,000 Makati Blu Card holders get cash incentives

Christine Boton - The Philippine Star
November 14, 2024 | 12:00am
This undated file photo shows Makati Mayor Abby Binay.
The STAR / Ernie Penaredondo, file

MANILA, Philippines — Over 50,000 senior citizens continue to benefit from Makati’s Blu Card program, which offers perks to enhance their quality of life, Mayor Abby Binay announced on Tuesday.

As of Sept. 18, more than 38,000 Blu Card holders had received their mid-year cash incentives amounting to P71.8 million, directly through their GCash accounts.

The program offers cash incentives twice a year, with seniors aged 60-69 receiving P1,500; P2,000 for ages 70-79, and P2,500 for 80-89.

Seniors 90 and above are getting P5,000 while centenarians who have been Blu Card holders for five years or more are given P5,000.

The Makati government continues to offer other benefits such as free movie viewings, allowing the elderly to watch up to three films daily.

Additionally, 22,100 birthday cakes were delivered to seniors celebrating their birthdays this year, and 3,256 others received free salon services.

To keep seniors physically active, Makati launched the “Lakbay Saya” program, offering free travel to popular destinations around the country.

The city has also provided 64 wheelchairs, 56 reclining wheelchairs and other assistive devices to support elderly residents.

The program extends to health care as well, with the Yellow Card program providing free consultations, medications and vaccines.

Unlimited dialysis and hospice care are available for seniors with chronic illnesses.

Binay said the health care needs of senior citizens are one of its top priorities.

“It has always been one of our goals to ensure that they are not only happy, but healthy and cared for,” Binay said.    

