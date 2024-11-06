Fire hits Commonwealth market

Firefighters sift through the rubble for remaining pockets of a fire that struck stalls selling dry goods at the Commonwealth Market in Quezon City on November 5, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — A fire razed at least 100 stalls in the dry goods section of the Commonwealth Market in Quezon City yesterday.

In a report, the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) said the blaze broke out at around 2:30 a.m. and was put out before 10 a.m.

Chief Inspector Marvin Mari of the BFP-Quezon City said the fire destroyed a one-story building with a mezzanine and basement level.

“The dry goods in the stalls such as rice, cooking oil and condiments contributed to the difficulty in controlling the fire,” Mari said.

There were no fatalities reported, but the fire affected vendors and disrupted the market’s operation.

At least 43 firetrucks responded to contain the fire.

The BFP noted that efforts to extinguish the flames were delayed by the distance to the nearest hydrant and traffic congestion along Commonwealth Avenue.

Arson probers are still looking into the cause of the fire.