Woman in Butuan dies from accidental electrocution while picking mangoes

John Unson - Philstar.com
November 3, 2024 | 12:30pm
Map of the Agusan del Norte showing the location of Butuan City
Mike Gonzalez (TheCoffee) via Wikimedia

COTABATO CITY — A 22-year-old woman was electrocuted and died instantly while picking mangoes from a tree in Barangay Libertad, Butuan City, on Saturday, November 2.

Officials from the Butuan City Police Office and local government emergency responders told reporters on Sunday that Mary Joy Antibagos died instantly when the stainless rod with a hook she was using to cut mangoes struck a dangling power cable.

Policemen, Bureau of Fire Protection personnel and rescuers from the Butuan City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office cooperated to bring Antibagos's body down and attempted to resuscitate her, but were unsuccessful.

 Antibagos was brought to a mortuary after having been declared dead by a doctor where she was brought for proper examination.

