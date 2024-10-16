^

Nation

97 Quezon City cops test negative for drugs

Mark Ernest Villeza - The Philippine Star
October 16, 2024 | 12:00am
97 Quezon City cops test negative for drugs

MANILA, Philippines — Ninety-seven members of the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) tested negative for drugs during a mandatory testing conducted on Oct. 11.

The drug testing is part of the Philippine National Police’s efforts to achieve a drug-free PNP.

Of the 97, 10 are police commissioned officers, 85 are non-commissioned officers and two are non-uniformed personnel.

According to the QCPD, all urine specimens submitted tested negative for shabu and THC metabolites.

QCPD director Col. Melecio Buslig Jr. emphasized the importance of maintaining a drug-free police force.

“Ensuring that our police are free from illegal drugs is essential in building trust and accountability,” Buslig said.

vuukle comment

POLICE

QCPD
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Expanded road bypass project in Bulacan opens

Expanded road bypass project in Bulacan opens

8 hours ago
The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) and the Embassy of Japan in the Philippines inaugurated the Japan-funded...
Nation
fbtw
BFP member on duty shot dead by suspected 'guns-for-hire'

BFP member on duty shot dead by suspected 'guns-for-hire'

By John Unson | 7 hours ago
Gunmen killed a member of the Bureau of Fire Protection right in the premises of the fire station in Katipunan town in Zamboanga...
Nation
fbtw
Viral teacher who climbed flagpole in Batanes school honored

Viral teacher who climbed flagpole in Batanes school honored

By Ghio Ong | 1 day ago
An elementary school teacher who went viral for climbing the flagpole in her school in Batanes was honored in a ceremony in...
Nation
fbtw
Driver in viral BGC 'drunk driving' video could lose license &mdash; LTO

Driver in viral BGC 'drunk driving' video could lose license — LTO

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
The motorist caught on video driving recklessly and under the influence of alcohol in Bonifacio Global City (BGC), Taguig...
Nation
fbtw
DOJ: 20% discount for PWDs extends to group orders

DOJ: 20% discount for PWDs extends to group orders

By Daphne Galvez | 1 day ago
Persons with disabilities are entitled to a 20 percent discount and value-added tax exemption for food purchases shared with...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Court junks case vs teacher in viral traffic video

Court junks case vs teacher in viral traffic video

By Romina Cabrera | 1 hour ago
A Quezon City court has dismissed the case filed against a teacher for allegedly spreading false information for uploading...
Nation
fbtw
NNIC boosts Wi-Fi speed at NAIA terminals

NNIC boosts Wi-Fi speed at NAIA terminals

By Rudy Santos | 1 hour ago
The new operator of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport has installed a more reliable and faster internet connectivity...
Nation
fbtw
CSC exam results out

CSC exam results out

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 1 hour ago
The Civil Service Commission has released the results of the Career Service Examination-Pen and Paper Test it conducted...
Nation
fbtw

‘11 arrested Chinese may be looking for uranium’

1 hour ago
The 11 Chinese nationals recently arrested in Paracale, Camarines Norte for allegedly engaging in illegal mining may be exploring the area for uranium, according to the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commiss...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with