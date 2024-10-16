97 Quezon City cops test negative for drugs

MANILA, Philippines — Ninety-seven members of the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) tested negative for drugs during a mandatory testing conducted on Oct. 11.

The drug testing is part of the Philippine National Police’s efforts to achieve a drug-free PNP.

Of the 97, 10 are police commissioned officers, 85 are non-commissioned officers and two are non-uniformed personnel.

According to the QCPD, all urine specimens submitted tested negative for shabu and THC metabolites.

QCPD director Col. Melecio Buslig Jr. emphasized the importance of maintaining a drug-free police force.

“Ensuring that our police are free from illegal drugs is essential in building trust and accountability,” Buslig said.