New protocols readied for peaceful, seamless BARMM polls

COTABATO CITY, Philippines – Government security agencies and the Commission on Elections (Comelec) have been tasked to employ new strategies ensuring that the first parliamentary elections in Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) will be conducted safely on October 13.

In a recent press conference, Moro Islamic Liberation Front Chairman Al-Hadj Ahod Balawag “Murad” Ebrahim reiterated the regional leadership’s strong desire for the elections to proceed as planned in order to establish a regular autonomous government in the region.

“We really need to have a regular government because the transition has been challenging,” said Ebrahim.

Having a regular parliamentary government, according to Ebrahim, would significantly strengthen the implementation of the region’s comprehensive rights and development agenda, which is the core mission of the Marcos administration being supervised by the Office of the Special Assistant to the President.

Ebrahim urged the Comelec to prioritize new protocols and measures that would ensure the elections are conducted peacefully and securely.

Comelec-BARMM Regional Director Ray Sumalipao has confirmed that preparations are underway, including the formulation of new policies to address issues encountered during the previous local elections.

He noted that since BARMM is the only region holding elections in October, they will be able to deploy additional security personnel from Regions 9, 11, 12 and CARAGA to bolster peace and order efforts.

“We have enough and sufficient security personnel for BARMM. This could serve as a stern warning for anyone planning to cause disturbances like those in the last elections. With this number of personnel, we can easily identify and apprehend offenders,” Sumalipao said.

In addition to manpower, Sumalipao said they will utilize surveillance tools such as closed-circuit television (CCTV) systems to monitor and deter any attempts at disrupting the electoral process.

He also cited lessons from the last local elections — including candidates not honoring peace covenant signings and the last-minute withdrawal of teachers as Board of Election Inspectors (BEIs) — as factors they are addressing in their planning.

The upcoming elections will be automated, and coordination efforts are ongoing, with Comelec Chairman George Garcia in Manila to ensure the systems and processes are fully in place.

For his part, BARMM Chief Minister Abdulraof Macacua expressed full support for Comelec-BARMM, assuring the regional government’s assistance in poll preparations.