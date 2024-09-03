DOH-12 treating 2 suspected mpox patients

Officials of the Department of Health-12 announced during a forum in Koronadal City on Sept. 2, 2024 that they have confined in an isolation facility two individuals suspected of having been infected with Monkeypox virus.

COTABATO CITY — Health officials are closely monitoring two individuals from different areas in Region 12 suspected of having been infected with Mpox (formerly monkeypox) virus.

Physician Dyan Zubelle Roquero Parayao, chief of the Regional Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit of the Department of Health-12, said in a media forum on Monday, September 2, that they have isolated the two patients in keeping with DOH disease control procedures.

“They have skin rashes, lesions and recurring fever,” Parayao told reporters during a dialogue in Koronadal City on Monday, facilitated by the DOH-12.

Parayao said they have identified the people with whom both patients have had closed contacts before they were confined in an isolation facility of the DOH-12.

Parayao said they are also extensively monitoring the condition of the individuals who had contacts with the two patients, whose blood samples had been sent to the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine for examination.