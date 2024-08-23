12-year-old boy in Cotabato City killed in accidental gunfire

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — A minor had accidently killed a 12-year-old boy with a pistol they were playing with while along a river in Barangay Poblacion 1 in Cotabato City at about midnight Thursday.

The fatality, Salahudin Salik, a Grade 6 pupil, died from a bullet wound in the left side of his upper torso.

In a report released on Friday, the Cotabato City Police Office said Salik died while being rushed to a hospital.

Barangay officials and investigators from the Cotabato City Police Precinct 1 told reporters Salik and his 15-year-old male friend were together along a river in the RS Buan area in Barangay Poblacion 1 when villagers heard a gunshot right in their location.

Neighbors of the duo, who reportedly treated each other like real siblings, are certain that they were playing with a gun that accidently went off.

The friend of Salik has since been missing, now subject of an extensive search by barangay officials and his elders