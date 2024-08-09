^

Nation

P9.42 million drugs seized from 3 Chinese in Pasay

Emmanuel Tupas - The Philippine Star
August 9, 2024 | 12:00am
MANILA, Philippines — Anti-narcotics police officers arrested three Chinese and confiscated various illegal drugs valued at P9.42 million during a sting in Pasay on Wednesday afternoon.

The suspects, whom the Philippine National Police Drug Enforcement Group did not identify, were arrested in a house in Barangay 76 at 5 p.m. The suspects’ unidentified Filipino accomplice escaped.

Among the illegal drugs seized from the suspects were 2.86 kilos of methamphetamine hydrochloride or shabu, cocaine and ketamine.

The Chinese were also caught with 943 tablets of the party drug ecstasy as well as liquid ecstasy and liquid marijuana. Two firearms of unknown caliber were also recovered from them.

Charges of drug trafficking and illegal possession of firearms were filed against the suspects.

Meanwhile, a Taiwanese man was arrested at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 (NAIA-3) in Pasay City for possession of 9.3 grams of ketamine valued at P46,500.

The drug, placed inside a cylindrical container, were seized from the 32-year-old foreigner at the final security screening checkpoint of the airport.

Brig.  Gen. Christopher Abrahano, Aviation Security Group director, said the suspect was headed to Cebu when he was caught.

In Valenzuela, former police officer Joan Guarino, 37, and her companion Jheannie dela Cruz, 25, were arrested for carrying 143.6 grams of shabu valued at P976,499 in Barangay Malinta on Wednesday.  

