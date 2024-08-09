SUV catches fire on EDSA-Ortigas flyover

MANILA, Philippines — A sport utility vehicle (SUV) caught fire in the middle of the EDSA-Ortigas flyover yesterday.

The vehicle was traversing the flyover’s westbound lane when flames broke out at 9:10 a.m., the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) reported.

Firefighters put out the fire at 9:34 a.m., according to the Bureau of Fire Protection.

The SUV driver was able to escape and call for help when the fire broke out, according to previous reports.

The MMDA did not give any information about the vehicle and its driver.

The vehicular fire caused a traffic buildup along the flyover.