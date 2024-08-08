^

Number of registered voters nearing 66 million

Mayen Jaymalin - The Philippine Star
August 8, 2024 | 12:00am
George Erwin Garcia Chairman, COMELEC.
MANILA, Philippines — The number of people qualified to vote in the May 2025 midterm elections is now nearing 66 million, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) reported yesterday.

“The total number of registered voters is 65.94 million,” Comelec Chairman George Garcia said, noting the figure is still expected to go up.

Garcia said the current number of registered voters is based on the 77.35 percent progress report submitted by the Election Registration Board (ERB) as of July 15.

However, he said the figure is still below the  target of the Comelec, which is 70 million.

While there are over 5.1 million people who submitted applications for registration, Garcia said the poll body also deactivated 5.2 million voters.

As of Aug. 3, the Comelec has processed a total of 5.01 million applications since the voter registration resumed in February.

Among regions, Calabarzon (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas,  Rizal and Quezon) still has the highest number of applicants with 833,812 followed by the National Capital Region with 669,372 and Central Luzon, 575,841.

The Cordilleras recorded the lowest number of applications with only 67,738.

Garcia urged deactivated voters to reactivate their status before the voter registration ends on Sept. 30.

The Comelec will no longer extend the registration period, he said.

Garcia said the deadline for the voter registration was set in September to give the ERB adequate time to finalize the list of voters by October, or two months before the printing of ballots in December.

