Tarlac bridge collapse fatality found

Workers from the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) prepare to install a temporary Bailey bridge over the collapsed portion of the Agana Bridge in Tarlac on August 31, 2026

CAMP OLIVAS, Pampanga, Philippines — One of four people reported missing after their vehicle fell off a bridge that collapsed in Tarlac City on Saturday has been recovered in Pangasinan.

The remains of James Patrict Taborlupa was recovered by members of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) in the waters off Barangay Carael in Lingayen on Monday.

An operator of a motorized boat spotted Taborlupa off the coast of Barangay Pugaro.

Taborlupa was positively identified by his family.

Tarlac City Mayor Susan Yap confirmed that the body was one of the passengers of the Toyota Avanza that fell into the river when a portion of the Agana Bridge in Barangay Tibag collapsed.

Authorities have yet to find the remaining victims – Paul Harvey Collado, Shaella Mae Taborlupa and Shoren Tuhaw.

On Saturday night, authorties rescued another passenger, Nathaniel Dizon.

Meanwhile, a nine-year old boy drowned after he fell into a river in Guagua, Pampanga on Saturday.

Mark Angelo Arimas was last seen playing with his friends along the riverbank in Barangay San Jose. — Bella Cariaso