Private sector asked to help build Pampanga flood control infrastructure

A flood control project in Barangay Bambang, Candaba, Pampanga was seen destroyed on September 3, 2025

MANILA, Philippines — Pampanga Gov. Lilia Pineda is seeking the help of the private sector in the construction of long-term flood-control infrastructure in the province.

Pineda said the government is faced with a heavy workload from disaster-damaged roads, bridges and other projects nationwide.

She said private engineering companies could help conduct a quick feasibility study and recommend reputable contractors to build water detention facilities and other structures needed to protect Pampanga from flooding.

“I am appealing, especially to local investors such as San Miguel, Ayala and DMCI, to have their civil engineers conduct a feasibility study and ensure quality in its preparation. They could recommend an honest contractor who will not cheat on the contract,” Pineda said in an interview with “Storycon” on One News on Monday.

She said the structures must be built for long-term purposes as poor design can worsen flooding.

Pineda said the mega-dikes built after the 1991 Mount Pinatubo eruption remained standing and helped protect Pampanga from lahar.

However, she said the dikes were not designed to address flooding coming from the Pampanga River and other waterways.

“The mega-dikes were built particularly to protect us from lahar. What is submerging our province now comes from the Pampanga River, not Pinatubo,” she said.

Pineda raised concerns over the lack of protection for areas around the Candaba Swamp, where the water level has risen and has been contributing to massive traffic disruption along the North Luzon Expressway.