Angat water breaches 200-meter mark

MANILA, Philippines — The water level in Angat Dam in Bulacan yesterday increased above 200 meters, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration.

PAGASA said the elevation in Angat was 201.33 meters, or up by 1.13 from the previous day’s 190.47 meters.

Meanwhile, the National Power Corp. will open two floodgates of San Roque Dam in San Manuel, Pangasinan today, to discharge excess water.

The NPC said the water level in San Roque as of noon yesterday was 283.68 meters, higher by 3.68 than the dam’s spilling level of 280 meters.

The power company urged local government units to inform their constituents, particularly those living along riverbanks and low-lying areas to watch out for rising water level.

Ambuklao and Binga dams have opened their spillway gates and reduced their water level by 44 centimeters and one meter, respectively.

La Mesa Dam in Quezon City recorded a slight decrease, from 79.88 meters to 79.61, while Magat in Isabela increased from 178.42 to 179.53 meters.

Pantabangan in Nueva Ecija and Caliraya in Laguna increased by 54 and 10 centimeters, respectively.

Ipo Dam, also in Bulacan, maintained its water level at 100.93 meters. — Cesar Ramirez