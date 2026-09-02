Go: Use public funds properly

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Bong Go has called for the proper and responsible use of public funds.

Funds intended for public projects must translate into meaningful services and infrastructure that benefit communities, particularly those affected by disasters, Go stressed.

“I am appealing to the national government, let us first help our needy countrymen rather than using public funds for flood control. Let’s fight corruption,” he said.

Funds lost to corruption could have been used to build up to 60,000 permanent and disaster-resilient evacuation centers, Go noted.

Go visited residents affected by strong monsoon rains in Barangay Tatalon, Quezon City on Monday.

He led relief distribution at the Dr. Josefa Jara Martinez High School.

Some 520 beneficiaries received financial aid, snacks, vitamins, food packs, shirts, pens, basketballs, volleyballs and pickleballs.

Select recipients were given bicycles, mobile phones, shoes and watches.