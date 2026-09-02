6 die in Zamboanga road mishap

Five of the fatalities died at the scene of the accident, which occurred in Barangay Pag-asa.

ZAMBOANGA CITY, Philippines — Six people died while several others were wounded when a passenger van rammed several vehicles before crashing into a truck in Dumalinao, Zamboanga del Sur shortly before noon yesterday.

Five of the fatalities died at the scene of the accident, which occurred in Barangay Pag-asa.

The van driver, Fred Patoc Sr., was pinned between the wheel and the seat, along with two other passengers.

Rescuers used power tools to remove Patoc from the vehicle.

Investigation showed the Toyota Hi-ace was speeding before it rammed several motorcycles and crashed into a wing van truck parked along the roadside.

Two motorcycle riders and a woman were among the fatalities.