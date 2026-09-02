Be sensitive when performing duties, LGU execs told

MANILA, Philippines — Following criticisms against local executives who wore designer outfits while visiting flood-affected areas, Malacañang yesterday reminded officials to show sensitivity when performing their mandate.

Malacañang issued the reminder after Pampanga Gov. Lilia Pineda and her son, Vice Gov. Dennis Pineda, were spotted wearing high-end designer clothing while visiting flooded areas in Lubao.

Palace Communications Officer Claire Castro expressed belief that they know how to act appropriately when interacting with their constituents.

“We do not know whether the wearing of branded (clothes) is something that is affordable to them. It depends. For ordinary people, it is expensive, but it may just be cheap for them,” Castro said at a press briefing.

“Service delivery is not seen through outfit, but through deeds. It can be seen if leaders are visible and ready to help,” Castro added.

Last Monday, Pineda had told One News’ “Storycon” that her family had some wealth and that they simply took whatever clothing was at hand as they prepared for the day.

But she apologized to those offended and said she welcomed the criticism.

Castro said Malacañang would not meddle in the way local governments relay their messages after Pineda drew flak for supposedly telling her constituents to pray and not to rely solely on the government.