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Nation

178 Luzon areas placed under state of calamity

Michael Punongbayan - The Philippine Star
September 2, 2026 | 12:00am
178 Luzon areas placed under state of calamity
Motorists cautiously navigate gutter-deep floodwaters along the national highway in Paete, Laguna on August 31, 2026
Ryan Baldemor / The Philippine STAR

MANILA, Philippines — Up to 178 cities and municipalities in Luzon including the entire province of Pangasinan have been placed under a state of calamity due to severe flooding spawned by the southwest monsoon and typhoons.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said the number of fatalities due to the combined effects of typhoons Luis, Maymay and Neneng as well as the monsoon remains at 34.

As of yesterday, at least three people remained missing in Quezon City, Manila and Batangas City, all feared to be victims of drowning.

Of the areas placed under a state of calamity, 47 are in Pangasinan, 14 in Benguet, 12 in Bataan, 24 in Bulacan, 21 in Pampanga, 13 in Zambales, 18 in Tarlac, 23 in Cavite, three in Occidental Mindoro and one each in Batangas, Dagupan and Rizal.

The NDRRMC said up to 9.1 million people have been affected by the heavy rains and flooding, with 135,905 of them staying in 1,255 evacuation centers.

Authorities estimated the amount of damage to infrastructure at P6.27 billion, and to agriculture at P2.32 billion.

The NDRRMC said it has monitored 678 flooded areas in various parts of Luzon including Metro Manila, although floodwaters in some areas have subsided.

In Bulacan, 145 barangays remain flooded, according to Manuel Lukban Jr., provincial disaster risk reduction and management officer.

Malolos reported the highest number of flooded villages with 32 followed by Calumpit with 26, Hagonoy with 24, San Ildefonso with 15 and Baliwag with 10.

In Pampanga, up to 1.05 million people in 330 barangay have been displaced by floodwaters, according to the provincial disaster risk reduction and management council.

The town of Guagua recorded the highest number of affected families with 29,300 followed by Macabebe with 27,229, Apalit with 26,809, Masantol with 24,737, Candaba with 24,617 and San Simon with 24,447.

The provincial government said up to 18,756 flood victims are taking shelter in evacuation centers.

No-build zone

Meanwhile, President Marcos has ordered local government units to strictly enforce the “no-build zone” policy and urged them to strengthen the implementation of climate change measures.

Marcos issued the directive during a meeting at Malacañang on Monday with various agencies regarding the flooding in Metro Manila and Central Luzon, according to Palace Communications Officer Claire Castro.

Marcos urged people residing in disaster-prone areas to avail themselves of the socialized housing program being offered by the government. — Ric Sapnu, Ramon Efren Lazaro, Cesar Ramirez, Helen Flores

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