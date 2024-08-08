160 SK execs hospitalized for food poisoning

CAMP OLIVAS, Pampanga, Philippines – Up to 160 Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) officials were rushed to a hospital after consuming food served during a seminar in Subic, Olongapo on Tuesday.

The victims, who are from Pangasinan, complained of abdominal pains several hours after eating the food served during lunch in a hotel along Raymundo street, according to Brig. Gen. Jose Hidalgo Jr., Central Luzon police director.

Most of the victims immediately recovered after receiving treatment and returned to the hotel on the same day.