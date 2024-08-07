Yulo, Obiena to get cash rewards from Manila

CALOY FEVER: An LED truck of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority flashes a congratulatory message for Filipino gymnast Carlos Yulo around Quezon City yesterday, after his double gold feat at the Paris Olympics.

MANILA, Philippines — Olympic gold medalist Carlos Yulo will receive a cash reward of P2 million from the Manila city government.

Yulo won two gold medals in the artistic gymnastics competition at the Paris Olympics.

“His exceptional performance has cemented his place in history and earned him the admiration of his fellow Filipinos,” Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna said in a statement yesterday.

Filipino pole vaulter Ernest John Obiena will also receive a cash incentive of P500,000.

“EJ Obiena delivered a good performance, clearing bar after raised bar, demonstrating his skills and determination,” Lacuna said.

A grand parade is being readied to welcome Yulo and Obiena, who are both residents of Manila.

Yulo won the men’s floor exercise and vault on Aug. 3 and 4, respectively.

Obiena, Asia’s top pole vaulter, ranked fourth after failing to clear the 5.95-meter bar in three attempts.

He holds the Asian record in pole vault at six meters, with a season’s best of 5.97.