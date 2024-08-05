4 nabbed for cable theft in Quezon City

MANILA, Philippines — The Quezon City Police District on Saturday arrested a minor and three others for alleged cable theft and possession of firearms.

Michael Sevilla, 18; Paolo Capacio, 18; Arvin Jhay Garcia, 21, and a 15-year-old boy reportedly cut cable wires in Barangay Manresa.

Police spotted the suspects loading the cable wires into a white Mitsubishi L300 van and trying to escape.

The suspects are facing charges for violating Republic Act 10515 or the Anti-Cable Television and Cable Internet Tapping Act and possesion of illegal guns.