Increase pay of contractual government workers — FFW

MANILA, Philippines — The Federation of Free Workers (FFW) yesterday sought bigger pay for low-ranking and contractual government employees.

President Marcos should review the current government wage scheme and provide substantial increases for those in the lower ranks, the FFW noted.

Contractual and job order workers should be included in the pay hike, the group said.

Under the new wage rates, the lowest-paid government clerk (Salary Grade 1, Step 1) will receive a monthly pay hike, from P13,530 to P15,208 by 2027, or a 12.4 percent increase over four years.

In contrast, a mid-level government employee (Salary Grade 16, Step 1) will receive P47,829 starting Jan. 1, 2027, a 7.1 percent increase from the current P41,616.