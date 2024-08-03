^

Nation

MNLF welcomes Marcos’ Mindanao peace overtures

John Unson - Philstar.com
August 3, 2024 | 4:29pm
MNLF welcomes Marcosâ�� Mindanao peace overtures
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. speaks in this undated photo.
Office of the Press Secretary

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — The Moro National Liberation Front is pleased with how President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is pushing forward the Mindanao peace process that was pioneered by his predecessors.

Bangsamoro Chief Minister Ahod Ebrahim and Regional Labor Minister Muslimin Sema separately said on Saturday that they are optimistic of more dividends soon of Malacañang’s separate peace overtures with the Moro Islamic Liberation Front and the MNLF with how Marcos is dealing with both groups that have separate peace accords with the national government.

Ebrahim, chairman of the MILF's central committee, led the delegation of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao to Monday's gathering in Malacañang of representatives of the Intergovernmental Relations Body, or IGRB, which is overseeing the implementation of the socio-economic agenda of the government’s peace compacts with the two Moro fronts, whose members are now part of the southern mainstream communities.

The IGRB is composed of representatives from different agencies of the national government and BARMM ministries.

Sema, who is chairman of the MNLF’s central committee, said on Saturday that they are happy with how the Marcos is keeping the government’s commitment to pursue the socio-economic goals of its Mindanao peace process, meant to put diplomatic closure to the nagging Moro issue hounding the country since the early 1970s.

Officials of the MNLF and the MILF are together managing the peace and development programs of BARMM's regional government.

BARMM was created via a plebiscite in 2019 and replaced the then 27-year less empowered Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, a result of 22 years of peace talks between the government and the MILF.

“We are also thankful to the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity for being in the forefront of efforts to keep this peace process going,” Sema said.

Among the IGRB’s accomplishments in recent years are the admission of former MILF and MNLF combatants into the Philippine National Police and the setting up of a framework for the grant of amnesty to former Moro secessionist rebels.

The IGRB had also established an intergovernmental energy board that shall oversee exploration of fossil fuels and minerals in BARMM’s Maguindanao del Norte, Maguindanao del Sur, Lanao del Sur, Basilan, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi provinces.

vuukle comment

BONGBONG MARCOS

FERDINAND MARCOS JR.

MORO NATIONAL LIBERATION FRONT
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Actor seeks NBI help vs alleged abusers

Actor seeks NBI help vs alleged abusers

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 17 hours ago
Actor Sandro Muhlach filed charges before the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) yesterday amid rumors that he had been...
Nation
fbtw
Man kills brod with gas stove

Man kills brod with gas stove

By Emmanuel Tupas | 17 hours ago
A 60-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly killed his brother with a gas stove following a quarrel during their drinking...
Nation
fbtw
Chinatown fire kills 11

Chinatown fire kills 11

1 day ago
A fire ripped through a building in the capital's Chinatown early Friday, killing 11 people, authorities said.
Nation
fbtw
PNP: Chinese may face espionage rap

PNP: Chinese may face espionage rap

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
The Chinese man who was arrested in Makati City last May for possession of communication equipment and other gadgets could...
Nation
fbtw
School principal falls off roof, dies

School principal falls off roof, dies

By Gilbert Bayoran | 1 day ago
A principal died on Wednesday after falling from the roof of a school building in Moises Padilla, Negros Occidental.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Canadian warship in Philippines for goodwill visit

Canadian warship in Philippines for goodwill visit

By Michael Punongbayan | 17 hours ago
Royal Canadian Navy personnel aboard one of the RCN’s warships arrived in Manila yesterday for a five-day goodwill...
Nation
fbtw
P21 million shabu in courier van seized

P21 million shabu in courier van seized

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 17 hours ago
National Bureau of Investigation operatives intercepted about P21 million worth of methamphetamine hydrochloride or shabu...
Nation
fbtw
Pasig flood victims get aid

Pasig flood victims get aid

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 17 hours ago
The Pasig City government has distributed food packs and P5,000 financial assistance for each family affected by last week’s...
Nation
fbtw
Quezon City scholars to get higher stipends

Quezon City scholars to get higher stipends

By Janvic Mateo | 17 hours ago
Scholars of the Quezon City government will receive higher financial grants starting this year following the expansion of...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with