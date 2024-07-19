Baby seller on Facebook nabbed in Muntinlupa

MANILA, Philippines — Law enforcement authorities have apprehended a woman who attempted to sell a six-day-old infant through Facebook, the Department of Justice (DOJ) said on Thursday.

The woman was arrested by operatives of the National Bureau of Investigation during an entrapment operation in Muntinlupa City on Tuesday.

She was set to sell the infant for the price of P25,000, the DOJ said.

The NBI's Human Trafficking Division received information concerning the woman from its Cyber-TIP Monitoring Center indicating that she was allegedly involved in selling a baby on Facebook.

Following this lead, the NBI division conducted open-source intelligence gathering and verification of the suspected illegal activity.

An NBI undercover agent posed as a buyer and communicated with the woman, who claimed to be a midwife and offered to sell the six-day-old baby. The agent and the women arranged to meet in Muntinlupa for the transaction, according to the DOJ.

At the designated meeting place, the woman introduced herself and presented the baby in exchange for money. Upon confirming her intent to sell the newborn, the agent signaled for her arrest.

The woman was immediately apprehended, and the infant was rescued and placed in the custody of the DSWD.

Following her arrest, the woman underwent inquest proceedings on Wednesday, July 17.

She is then indicted for violation of Section 4 (g) Republic Act 9208 or the Expanded Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Child Trafficking under Republic Act 7610 or the Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act.

The case was also lodged under Republic Act 10175 or the Cybercrime Prevention Act.

The apprehension was conducted in collaboration with the Department of Social Welfare and Development and the DOJ’s Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking.