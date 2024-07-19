^

Nation

Baby seller on Facebook nabbed in Muntinlupa

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
July 19, 2024 | 11:29am
Baby seller on Facebook nabbed in Muntinlupa
This file photo shows feet of an infant.
Rainer_Maiores via Pixabay

MANILA, Philippines — Law enforcement authorities have apprehended a woman who attempted to sell a six-day-old infant through Facebook, the Department of Justice (DOJ) said on Thursday.

The woman was arrested by operatives of the National Bureau of Investigation during an entrapment operation in Muntinlupa City on Tuesday. 

She was set to sell the infant for the price of P25,000, the DOJ said.

The NBI's Human Trafficking Division received information concerning the woman from its Cyber-TIP Monitoring Center indicating that she was allegedly involved in selling a baby on Facebook.

Following this lead, the NBI division conducted open-source intelligence gathering and verification of the suspected illegal activity. 

An NBI undercover agent posed as a buyer and communicated with the woman, who claimed to be a midwife and offered to sell the six-day-old baby. The agent and the women arranged to meet in Muntinlupa for the transaction, according to the DOJ. 

At the designated meeting place, the woman introduced herself and presented the baby in exchange for money. Upon confirming her intent to sell the newborn, the agent signaled for her arrest. 

The woman was immediately apprehended, and the infant was rescued and placed in the custody of the DSWD.

Following her arrest, the woman underwent inquest proceedings on Wednesday, July 17.

She is then indicted for violation of Section 4 (g) Republic Act 9208 or the Expanded Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Child Trafficking under Republic Act 7610 or the Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act.

The case was also lodged under Republic Act 10175 or the Cybercrime Prevention Act.

The apprehension was conducted in collaboration with the Department of Social Welfare and Development and the DOJ’s Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking.

 

vuukle comment

DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE

DOJ

HUMAN TRAFFICKING

NATIONAL BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION

NBI
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Killing of Australian, 2 Pinays solved – PNP

By Emmanuel Tupas | 12 hours ago
The killing of an Australian man and two Filipinas in a hotel in Tagaytay, Cavite is deemed solved after criminal complaints were filed against the suspect, the Philippine National Police said yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
P3.06 million shabu seized in Taguig

P3.06 million shabu seized in Taguig

By Emmanuel Tupas | 12 hours ago
Police seized methamphetamine hydrochloride or shabu worth P3.06 million in two operations in Taguig on Wednesday.
Nation
fbtw
Cavite City under state of calamity

Cavite City under state of calamity

By Ed Amoroso | 12 hours ago
Cavite City has been placed under a state of calamity after a massive fire broke out in two barangays, displacing more than...
Nation
fbtw
MMDA chair sorry for PWD ramp controversy but insists it was planned out

MMDA chair sorry for PWD ramp controversy but insists it was planned out

By Jean Mangaluz | 18 hours ago
The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) on Thursday apologized for the foul impression that their persons with...
Nation
fbtw
DA allots P350 million for ASF vaccine procurement

DA allots P350 million for ASF vaccine procurement

By Bella Cariaso | 12 hours ago
The Department of Agriculture has earmarked P350 million for the procurement of vaccines against African swine fever, a DA...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Agents seize P1.3-M worth of shabu in Cotabato City operation

Agents seize P1.3-M worth of shabu in Cotabato City operation

By John Unson | 18 hours ago
Agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency seized P1.3 million worth of shabu from a dealer operating in three cities...
Nation
fbtw
Magnitude 5.2 earthquake strikes waters off Surigao del Sur

Magnitude 5.2 earthquake strikes waters off Surigao del Sur

22 hours ago
A magnitude 5.2 earthquake struck the waters off Marihatag, Surigao del Sur on Thursday afternoon, according to Phi...
Nation
fbtw
Manila sea level rising by 2.6 cm/year &ndash; study

Manila sea level rising by 2.6 cm/year – study

By Bella Cariaso | 23 hours ago
The sea level in Manila has been increasing by about 2.6 centimeters per year from an average rate of 1.3 millimeters per...
Nation
fbtw
4 Japanese nabbed for telecom fraud

4 Japanese nabbed for telecom fraud

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
Four Japanese men suspected to be members of a telecommunications fraud syndicate based in Cambodia were arrested in Pasay...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with