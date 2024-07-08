^

Nation

New hotels to boost Philippines tourism, hoteliers say

Ghio Ong - The Philippine Star
July 8, 2024 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Putting up new hotels will help boost the Philippines’ tourism and hospitality industries, which are “slowly recovering” from the restrictions due to the COVID pandemic, according to Philippine Hotel Owners Association (PHOA) president Arthur Lopez.

The group floated the idea as its goal in organizing the first Philippine Tourism and Hotel Investment Summit held at the New World Makati Hotel last June 21, Lopez said.

The PHOA is composed of 217 hotels across the Philippines.

The group has an inventory of an estimated 40,000 rooms and “continues to expand,” Lopez said, noting that the Philippines should have “80,000 rooms to compete with the regional hotels in Asia.”

He asserted that new hotel investments in the Philippines “will make us more competitive in the region.”

More new hotels would also enable “adjustments to changing preferences of consumers as we see a steady shift towards demand for sustainable tourism, wider use of smart technology and more personalized itineraries,” Lopez said.

New hotel projects would “allow us to offer more eco-friendly products and services that will increase energy savings and support industry-wide sustainable development,” according to Lopez.

PHOA executive director Benito Bengzon Jr. said the group will develop 50 to 55 hotel projects from 2024 to 2028, adding another 15,000 rooms to the inventory.

He also said the Philippines maintains the advantage of being able to offer “a wide range, probably a longer list of destinations to visitors.”

To entice investors, Bengzon said “there has to be a stronger market demand, or we need to have more visitors.”

According to the Philippine Hotel Investment Survey 2024 Report by PHOA and Leechiu Property Consultants, Bohol’s Panglao Island “has garnered significant interest among hotel developers, with 41 percent of respondents exploring hotel development on the island.”

Following Bohol in preferred destinations for hotel investment were Metro Manila, Cebu City, Siargao, El Nido, Mactan in Cebu, Coron, Boracay and Davao, according to the survey.

vuukle comment

TOURISM
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Soldier using EDSA busway tries to bribe traffic enforcer

Soldier using EDSA busway tries to bribe traffic enforcer

By Ghio Ong | 3 days ago
A female member of the Philippine Army reportedly tried to bribe a traffic enforcer to get away with her apprehension for...
Nation
fbtw
Marcos' Sulu sortie earns support from local execs, political blocs

Marcos' Sulu sortie earns support from local execs, political blocs

By John Unson | 8 hours ago
Local executives in Sulu expressed their satisfaction with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s visit to the island province on...
Nation
fbtw
6 Bantay Dagat members arrested in Bataan

6 Bantay Dagat members arrested in Bataan

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
A police officer and five members of the sea patrol force Bantay Dagat were arrested for allegedly threatening the Philippine...
Nation
fbtw
Stolen car found on Facebook Marketplace

Stolen car found on Facebook Marketplace

By Nillicent Bautista | 1 day ago
Police arrested four individuals allegedly involved in stealing a vehicle that was found listed for sale in an online Ma...
Nation
fbtw
Substandard building constructions discovered at Baguio General Hospital

Substandard building constructions discovered at Baguio General Hospital

By Artemio Dumlao | 13 hours ago
Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong has called on Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa to order an investigation into the poor...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Pinoy students receive scholarships in Taiwan

Pinoy students receive scholarships in Taiwan

By Ramon Efren Lazaro | 47 minutes ago
Up to 1,000 Filipino students will study for free in Taiwan through the scholarship program of the Taiwan-Philippines Educational...
Nation
fbtw

Bayan: SONA a waste of public funds

By Emmanuel Tupas | 47 minutes ago
The biggest inconvenience during the annual State of the Nation Address is not the presence of activists but the administration of President Marcos for wasting public funds for the SONA, militant group Bagong Alyansang...
Nation
fbtw
&lsquo;High tomato price to stay amid rainy season&rsquo;

‘High tomato price to stay amid rainy season’

By Bella Cariaso | 47 minutes ago
The high retail price of tomatoes is expected to remain with the onset of the rainy season, according to farmers’ group Philippine...
Nation
fbtw
Comelec sets rules for SK special polls

Comelec sets rules for SK special polls

By Mayen Jaymalin | 47 minutes ago
The Commission on Elections has set the rules for the conduct of the Sangguniang Kabataan special elections (SKSE) to fill...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with