Over P21-M worth of drugs seized in weeklong anti-drug ops in CAR

BAGUIO CITY — The Cordillera Administrative Region police boasts of hauling morden P21 million worth of illegal drugs from series of operations in just a week.

Cordillera police director Brig. Gen. David Peredo said that the anti-drug operations conducted from June 10 to 16, 2024, resulted in the confiscation of 84,470 fully grown marijuana plants; 1,500 marijuana seedlings; 5,309.37 grams of marijuana leaves and fruiting tops; 28,000 grams of marijuana stalks and 26.58 grams a shabu. These are mostly seized from Kalinga,

The actual value of the seized illegal drugs is estimated to cost P21,148,630.

Peredo also disclosed that the police operatives were able to arrest 13 individuals. Of these, nine are considered high-value targets while four are logged as street-level individuals.

While in Baguio City, operatives on duty cornered a suspected drug dealer conducting his illegal business via social media on Monday in Barangay MRR, Queen of Peace, Baguio City.

The suspect is a 23-year-old employee of a printing press in the city and a resident of MRR, Queen of Peace barangay.

Seized in his rented room were 250 grams of marijuana worth P50,000.

The suspect is now facing criminal charges for violating Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.