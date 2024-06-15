Malabon river gate malfunctions

MANILA, Philippines — The city government of Malabon has launched emergency response measures after a navigational gate of the Malabon-Navotas River malfunctioned last Wednesday.

The gate, which helps prevent flooding, developed mechanical issues that could lead to flooding in several barangays.

Mayor Jeannie Sandoval yesterday urged residents to follow safety protocols and stay calm. They should prepare emergency kits and stay informed through safety updates, she added.

The city engineering office’s flood control vision warned that the malfunction could cause flooding, especially during high tide, in Barangays Dampalit and Hulong Duhat as well as along C. Arellano Road.

Metropolitan Manila Development Authority personnel are working on repairs, official said.

The city government said it is monitoring the repairs and ensuring that all pumping stations are operational and floodgates are closed. Sandbags have been prepared for possible riverwall overflow, it added.

The city government added that it is conducting declogging and clearing operations in waterways and drainage systems.