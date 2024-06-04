2 dead, 2 others hurt in Kidapawan City road accident

This June 4, 2024 photo shows the pick-up truck that figured in an accident in the border of Kidapawan City and Makilala, Cotabato that resulted in the death of its driver and a passenger and left two others injured.

COTABATO CITY — Two individuals were killed while two others were seriously injured after a pick-up truck carrying them toppled and fell into the deep side of a highway along the border of Kidapawan City and Makilala, Cotabato before dawn Tuesday.

Col. Gilbert Tuzon, director of the Cotabato Provincial Police, told reporters on Tuesday noon that the fatalities, Carl Janrence Clemence Garcia and the driver of the Toyota Hilux pick-up truck, Jerome Tamse, died instantly from injuries caused by the accident.

Tuzon said that Garcia, Tamse and their two companions, Redo Digal and Arex Bryelle Abian, were on their way home to Makilala from a birthday party in Kidapawan City when they figured in the road mishap near a bridge at a stretch of the Cotabato-Davao Highway, near Barangay Saguing and in the boundary of both areas.

Kidapawan City is the capital of Cotabato while Makilala is one of the 17 towns in the province, close to Bansalan, Davao del Sur.

Responding investigators from the Kidapawan City Police said Tamse, who was possibly under the influence of liquor, lost control of the wheel while approaching the bridge, causing their vehicle to turn-turtle and plunge into the deep side of the highway.

Meanwhile, injured Digal and Abian are now both confined in a hospital.