Nation

P1.1-M worth of shabu seized in Pagadian City

John Unson - Philstar.com
May 22, 2024 | 7:14pm
P1.1-M worth of shabu seized in Pagadian City
The P1.1 million worth shabu confiscated from a dealer entrapped by policemen in Pagadian City on May 21, 2024.
Photo courtesy of Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY — Non-uniformed policemen confiscated P1.1 million worth of shabu from a 19-year-old dealer entrapped in a residential area in Pagadian City, Zamboanga del Sur on Tuesday.

The Pagadian City Police Office and the Zamboanga del Sur Provincial Police stated in separate reports Wednesday that the male suspect was immediately detained after selling P1.1 million worth of shabu to anti-narcotics agents during an entrapment operation in Purok Malipayon in Barangay Dao, laid with the help of local officials.

The Pagadian CPO and the Zamboanga del Sur PPO withheld the full name of the suspect pending filing of a case against him for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The suspect is now locked in the detention facility of the Pagadian CPO, according to local officials, among them members of the multi-sector Pagadian City Peace and Order Council.

PAGADIAN CITY

ZAMBOANGA DEL SUR
