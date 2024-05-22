^

Nation

Another Basilan clan war settled amicably

John Unson - Philstar.com
May 22, 2024 | 10:20am
Another Basilan clan war settled amicably
Members of the Lajid and Jakilan clans sign a covenant stating that they would thrive in peace in their municipality, Al-Barka in Basilan, again after years of hostility that the Army's 101st Infantry Brigade settled amicably.
Photo courtesy of Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY — Army officials and local executives in Basilan on Tuesday settled amicably another clan war in the province, ending hostility between protagonists whose clashes had affected thousands of innocent villagers.

Basilan Gov. Jim Salliman and the director of the Bangsamoro regional police, Brig. Gen. Prexy Tanggawohn, separately announced on Wednesday the reconciliation of the feuding Lajid and Jakilan clans in Al-Barka town through the intercession of Brig. Gen. Alvin Luzon, commander of the Army’s 101st Infantry Brigade and local executives.

Luzon and officials of the 45th Infantry Battalion had brokered a peace covenant that leaders of both clans, among them Al-Barka Mayor Jaydeefar Lajid and Mujib Jakilan, signed during a symbolic rite at the headquarters of the 101st Infantry Brigade in Barangay Tabiawan, Isabela City in Basilan on Tuesday.

The event, witnessed by Major Gen. Ignatius Patrimonio, commander of the military-led anti-terror Task Force Orion covering Basilan, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi, Bangsamoro Parliament Member Muslimin Jakilan and the Islamic theologian Abdulmuhmin Alyakanie Mujahid, ended the intense political rivalry between the Lajids and Jakilans. 

The two clans, whose encounters had exacted fatalities on both sides, also turned in nine assault rifles and a .45 caliber pistol to Army officials, representatives from Salliman’s office and from the Basilan Provincial Police Office as a goodwill gesture that sealed their peace compact.

“We in the Basilan provincial government are grateful to the Army officials who had settled this clan war with the help of the police and local officials in Al-Barka and in municipalities around,” Salliman said.

The Basilan PPO, in a report to the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region on Wednesday, stated that the “rido” between the Lajid and Jakilan families was the eighth that the 101st Infantry Brigade had settled since January this year with the help of the Salliman administration and officials of different municipal police stations in the island province.

Rido means family feud in most southern Mindanao vernaculars, usually triggered by affronts to clan pride and honor, deep-seated political differences, land conflicts and squabbles for control of vote-rich communities.  

Officials of the Bangsamoro Business Council and the chairman of the Bangsamoro Board of Investments, Mohammad Omar Pasigan, were elated by the settlement of the 101st Infantry Brigade and the Basilan provincial government of more than a dozen rido involving heavily armed clans in Basilan since 2023.

“These feats help boost our efforts to project Basilan as the new investment hub in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao,” the lawyer-entrepreneur Ronald Hallid Dimacisil Torres, chairman of the BBC that has members in all of BARMM’s six provinces, said. 

vuukle comment

BARMM
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
PNP shuts down online gun transactions

PNP shuts down online gun transactions

By Emmanuel Tupas | 11 hours ago
The Philippine National Police has shut down gun-related online transactions due to a data breach attempt in the system of...
Nation
fbtw
POGO escorts? IAS probes 2 SAF men

POGO escorts? IAS probes 2 SAF men

By Emmanuel Tupas | 11 hours ago
“We are building up the case. We will proceed to summary dismissal proceedings after,” IAS inspector general Brigido...
Nation
fbtw
Cotabato chapel blast &lsquo;direct attack&rsquo; on religious freedom

Cotabato chapel blast ‘direct attack’ on religious freedom

By Evelyn Macairan | 11 hours ago
The grenade attack at a Catholic chapel in Cotabato City was a “direct attack” on religious freedom and peaceful...
Nation
fbtw
35,371 Makati students receive grocery packs

35,371 Makati students receive grocery packs

By Nillicent Bautista | 11 hours ago
The city government of Makati yesterday started the distribution of grocery packs to 35,371 public school students who have...
Nation
fbtw
192 arrested in Quezon City drug stings this month

192 arrested in Quezon City drug stings this month

By Emmanuel Tupas | 11 hours ago
Police apprehended 192 suspects and seized illegal drugs valued at P7.55 million during anti-narcotics operations in Quezon...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Go aids Navotas poor

Go aids Navotas poor

11 hours ago
Sen. Bong Go on Monday distributed food packs to indigent residents in Navotas City.
Nation
fbtw
Girl, 12, dies after falling into septic tank

Girl, 12, dies after falling into septic tank

By Emmanuel Tupas | 11 hours ago
A Grade 5 student died while three of her classmates were injured when they fell into a septic tank at their school in Alfonso,...
Nation
fbtw
Lightning, rain cause power outages in Benguet, Baguio

Lightning, rain cause power outages in Benguet, Baguio

By Artemio Dumlao | 11 hours ago
Heavy rainfall and lightning strikes resulted in power outages in this city and Benguet on Monday.
Nation
fbtw
P3.4 million shabu seized in Laguna

P3.4 million shabu seized in Laguna

By Emmanuel Tupas | 11 hours ago
At least 500 grams of shabu with an estimated street value of P3.4 million were seized in a sting in Sta. Rosa, Laguna on...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with