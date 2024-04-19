P3.4 million worth shabu seized in Cotabato City

The P3.4 million worth shabu seized from four dealers entrapped in Barangay Poblacion 2 in Cotabato City on April 18, 2024 is now under the custody of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

COTABATO CITY— Agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency confiscated P3.4 million worth of shabu from four peddlers, one of them a woman, who fell in a sting in Barangay Poblacion 2 in Cotabato City on Thursday.

Gil Cesario Castro, director of PDEA-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, told reporters on Friday that the suspects, Sampulna Amboto Mague and his wife Noraida, Tammy Sulaiman Mague and Amram Abdullah Enga, are now locked in a detention facility.

They were immediately arrested after selling 500 grams of shabu, costing P3.4 million, to non-uniformed agents of PDEA-BARMM in an entrapment operation at the intersection of the Suraik Macmud Street and Almonte Extension in Barangay Poblacion 2 here.

Castro said the shabu tradeoff that resulted in the arrest of the Mague couple and their two henchmen who were couriers of the illegal merchandise they had sold to contacts was laid with the help of different units under Bangsamoro regional police director Brig. Gen. Prexy Tanggawohn.

Local officials said Mague is a large-scale shabu dealer who operated in Cotabato City and nearby towns in the adjoining Maguindanao del Sur and Maguindanao del Norte in the Bangsamoro region.