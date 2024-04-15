^

Nation

Group calls for lease-free installation of broadband links

Philstar.com
April 15, 2024 | 12:00am
Group calls for lease-free installation of broadband links
According to figures from the Department of Information and Communications Technology for 2023, 65% of the Philippines' population is still without internet access.
Image by fancycrave1 from Pixabay

MANILA, Philippines – Like free access to electricity and water lines, the installation of broadband connectivity should not bear additional costs to internet providers, according to CitizenWatch Philippines, which emphasized such connectivity’s role in the digital age.

Tim Abejo, co-convenor of CitizenWatch, explained that broadband link is now an essential productivity and communications tool that should be made accessible to all citizens and therefore must have an adequate space allocation in both private and public property construction.

“Having internet connection in every workplace, commercial and residential areas should now be a standard amenity, the same way that adequate utility easements are provided for electricity and water services,” Abejo said.

This developed as the same citizen advocacy group urged Congress to prioritize the amendments to the National Building Code (NBC) to include the telecommunications and broadband network links to be installed with the same treatment as water and electricity facilities, which are already integrated early on in the design stage free of lease payments.

According to figures from the Department of Information and Communications Technology for 2023, 65% of the Philippines' population is still without internet access. Data from the Statista Research Department showed that 77.81% of the Filipino population will only have an internet connection by 2028 in its current phase.

The average broadband internet speed in the Philippines is currently ranked 41st in the world, according to the Telecom Review. This is allegedly still a big problem because the speed is frequently inconsistent and merely limited.

Currently, 767 buildings across the country have accepted the zero-lease initiative, with Makati City having the highest number at 105, Taguig with 91, and Quezon City with 57 under Globe Telecommunications. 

Areas in North and South Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao, on the other hand, have yet to pick up the pace with the zero-lease for buildings to help with providing better internet access. 

Meanwhile, a measure in the House of Representatives proposing to alter the NBC, House Bill 8500, has been adopted. The law intends to include revisions related to ICT but does not include the removal of leasing payments for cell towers.

vuukle comment

INTERNET
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
2 vessels nabbed for 'illegal fishing' in Palawan; 35 face charges

2 vessels nabbed for 'illegal fishing' in Palawan; 35 face charges

By James Relativo | 1 day ago
The Philippine Coast Guard apprehended two fishing vessels suspected of engaging in illegal fishing activities approximately...
Nation
fbtw
DOH to aid Pasig as pertussis cases rise

DOH to aid Pasig as pertussis cases rise

By Rhodina Villanueva | 1 day ago
The Department of Health would extend assistance to the city government of Pasig, where an increasing number of cases of pertussis...
Nation
fbtw
PDEA, PCG ink deal to prevent entry of illegal drugs

PDEA, PCG ink deal to prevent entry of illegal drugs

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency and the Philippine Coast Guard have strengthened their partnership to prevent the entry...
Nation
fbtw
DENR stops whale watching in Bohol town

DENR stops whale watching in Bohol town

By Ric Obedencio | 1 day ago
Despite an endorsement from the Protected Area Management Board, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources has stopped...
Nation
fbtw
6 caught in Para&ntilde;aque stings

6 caught in Parañaque stings

By Nillicent Bautista | 1 day ago
Anti-narcotics operatives arrested six suspects in separate stings in Parañaque, the Southern Police District reported...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
2 more Isabela areas now rebel-free

2 more Isabela areas now rebel-free

By Artemio Dumlao | 2 hours ago
The municipalities of Maconacon and Divilacan in Isabela have been declared free from the influence of communist guerril...
Nation
fbtw
2 fishermen rescued off Occidental Mindoro

2 fishermen rescued off Occidental Mindoro

By Evelyn Macairan | 2 hours ago
Two fishermen were rescued after their boat capsized in the waters off Lubang, Occidental Mindoro on Saturday.
Nation
fbtw
Bomb threat cancels classes at Quezon province school

Bomb threat cancels classes at Quezon province school

By Michelle Zoleta | 2 hours ago
Classes at a criminology school in Tiaong, Quezon province were canceled after a student received a bomb threat on Friday...
Nation
fbtw
&lsquo;Sinkhole&rsquo; forms along Pasay road

‘Sinkhole’ forms along Pasay road

By Ghio Ong | 2 hours ago
A “sinkhole” was discovered along Sales Road in Pasay City, directly under the Skyway, the Metropolitan Manila...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with