^

Nation

Davao del Norte gov’s suspension followed due process – Marcos

Helen Flores, Alexis Romero - The Philippine Star
April 14, 2024 | 12:00am
Davao del Norte govâ��s suspension followed due process â�� Marcos
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on January 26, 2024.
STAR / KJ Rosales

MANILA, Philippines — The suspension of Davao del Norte Gov. Edwin Jubahib underwent proper procedures, President Marcos has assured the public.

”We went through all the proper procedures before we came to a decision,” the President told reporters in Washington, where he attended a trilateral summit with Japan and the US.

Marcos said some of the cases filed against Jubahib were filed even before he became president.

The President was reacting to former president Rodrigo Duterte, who decried the suspension order, saying it did not follow due process.

Marcos said he is ready to send the records and discussions about Jubahib‘s suspension to Duterte.

Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin justified the 60-day preventive suspension of Jubahib, saying the complaint filed against him is “sufficient.”

In a statement posted on the Facebook page of the Presidential Communications Office, Bersamin said the Office of the President (OP) has conducted a thorough assessment of the administrative complaint filed by Board Member Orly Amit against Jubahib.

The suspension order was effective starting April 11.

”The OP found that the complaint sufficiently alleged grave abuse of authority and oppression on the part of Gov. Jubahib in connection with the recall of Amit’s service vehicle without legal basis,” the statement read.

Bersamin assured the public of fair and transparent investigation of Jubahib’s case.

“The OP remains committed to ensuring transparency and fairness in all administrative proceedings,” Bersamin said.

Davao del Norte Vice Gov. De Carlo Uy was designated acting governor while Jubahib is suspended.

Jubahib has refused to step down, saying his suspension was “pure political harassment.”

vuukle comment

DAVAO DEL NORTE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Highway patrol cop busted for P50K extortion attempt

Highway patrol cop busted for P50K extortion attempt

By John Unson | 8 hours ago
Agents of the police’s Integrity Monitoring and Enforcement Group arrested in an entrapment operation here on Friday...
Nation
fbtw
2 vessels nabbed for 'illegal fishing' in Palawan; 35 face charges

2 vessels nabbed for 'illegal fishing' in Palawan; 35 face charges

By James Relativo | 6 hours ago
The Philippine Coast Guard apprehended two fishing vessels suspected of engaging in illegal fishing activities approximately...
Nation
fbtw
Model held for rape try on &lsquo;It&rsquo;s Showtime&rsquo; host

Model held for rape try on ‘It’s Showtime’ host

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
A 25-year-old model accused of attempting to rape “It’s Showtime” host Cianne Dominguez at her residence...
Nation
fbtw
Woman gets 4 years for remarks vs minor

Woman gets 4 years for remarks vs minor

By Nillicent Bautista | 1 day ago
The Supreme Court (SC) has sentenced a woman to four years in prison and ordered her to pay P20,000 in moral damages for uttering...
Nation
fbtw
Chiz sorry for kin&rsquo;s busway abuse

Chiz sorry for kin’s busway abuse

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 1 day ago
Sen. Francis “Chiz” Escudero apologized and said yesterday that a “driver of a family member” was...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
P10.2 million shabu seized in Lanao del Sur, Batangas port

P10.2 million shabu seized in Lanao del Sur, Batangas port

By John Unson | 47 minutes ago
Agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency seized shabu with an estimated value of P6.8 million in Wao, Lanao del Sur...
Nation
fbtw
2 cops held for extortion

2 cops held for extortion

By Emmanuel Tupas | 47 minutes ago
Two policemen were arrested in Cotabato City on Friday for allegedly extorting money from a motorist in exchange for his impounded...
Nation
fbtw
Go opens 162nd Malasakit Center

Go opens 162nd Malasakit Center

47 minutes ago
Sen. Bong Go, father of the Malasakit Center program and chairman of the Senate committee on health and demography, attended...
Nation
fbtw
P6.8 million worth shabu seized in Lanao del Sur PDEA buy bust

P6.8 million worth shabu seized in Lanao del Sur PDEA buy bust

By John Unson | 7 hours ago
Agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency seized P6.8 million worth of shabu from four peddlers entrapped in an interior...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with