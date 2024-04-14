Davao del Norte gov’s suspension followed due process – Marcos

MANILA, Philippines — The suspension of Davao del Norte Gov. Edwin Jubahib underwent proper procedures, President Marcos has assured the public.

”We went through all the proper procedures before we came to a decision,” the President told reporters in Washington, where he attended a trilateral summit with Japan and the US.

Marcos said some of the cases filed against Jubahib were filed even before he became president.

The President was reacting to former president Rodrigo Duterte, who decried the suspension order, saying it did not follow due process.

Marcos said he is ready to send the records and discussions about Jubahib‘s suspension to Duterte.

Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin justified the 60-day preventive suspension of Jubahib, saying the complaint filed against him is “sufficient.”

In a statement posted on the Facebook page of the Presidential Communications Office, Bersamin said the Office of the President (OP) has conducted a thorough assessment of the administrative complaint filed by Board Member Orly Amit against Jubahib.

The suspension order was effective starting April 11.

”The OP found that the complaint sufficiently alleged grave abuse of authority and oppression on the part of Gov. Jubahib in connection with the recall of Amit’s service vehicle without legal basis,” the statement read.

Bersamin assured the public of fair and transparent investigation of Jubahib’s case.

“The OP remains committed to ensuring transparency and fairness in all administrative proceedings,” Bersamin said.

Davao del Norte Vice Gov. De Carlo Uy was designated acting governor while Jubahib is suspended.

Jubahib has refused to step down, saying his suspension was “pure political harassment.”