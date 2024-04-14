DENR stops whale watching in Bohol town

MANILA, Philippines — Despite an endorsement from the Protected Area Management Board (PAMB), the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) has stopped the operations of the Sta. Filomena Ecotourism complex in Alburquerque, Bohol for lack of an environmental clearance certificate (ECC) and Special Use Agreement in Protected Areas.

Provincial Environment and Natural Resources officer Ariel Rica and the Community Environment and Natural Resources Office confirmed the suspension order after a hearing on Friday.

The suspension will affect whale watching activities within the Alburquerque-Loboc-Loay Protected Landscape and Seascape in Barangay Sta. Filomena.

Residents of the barangay filed a complaint against whale watching activities, saying these violated environmental policies, including a municipal ordinance on coastal management.

Whale watching activities are being conducted within a marine protected area, according to the Bohol Environment Management Office.

The PAMB passed Resolution No. 19 endorsing the development of the ecotourism complex and allowing kayaking, snorkeling, swimming, mangrove or boardwalk tour, cottages and observing traditional salt making. There was no mention of whale watching.

The DENR said the municipal government of Alburquerque and owners of the ecotourism complex signed an agreement on whale watching activities aside from a memorandum of understanding to operate in the area.