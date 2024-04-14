^

Nation

DENR stops whale watching in Bohol town

Ric Obedencio - The Philippine Star
April 14, 2024 | 12:00am
DENR stops whale watching in Bohol town
Baleen whale
Wikimedia

MANILA, Philippines — Despite an endorsement from the Protected Area Management Board (PAMB), the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) has stopped the operations of the Sta. Filomena Ecotourism complex in Alburquerque, Bohol for lack of an environmental clearance certificate (ECC) and Special Use Agreement in Protected Areas.

Provincial Environment and Natural Resources officer Ariel Rica and the Community Environment and Natural Resources Office confirmed the suspension order after a hearing on Friday.

The suspension will affect whale watching activities within the Alburquerque-Loboc-Loay Protected Landscape and Seascape in Barangay Sta. Filomena.

Residents of the barangay filed a complaint against whale watching activities, saying these violated environmental policies, including a municipal ordinance on coastal management.

Whale watching activities are being conducted within a marine protected area, according to the Bohol Environment Management Office.

The PAMB passed Resolution No. 19 endorsing the development of the ecotourism complex and allowing kayaking, snorkeling, swimming, mangrove or boardwalk tour, cottages and observing traditional salt making. There was no mention of whale watching.

The DENR said the municipal government of Alburquerque and owners of the ecotourism complex signed an agreement on whale watching activities aside from a memorandum of understanding to operate in the area.

vuukle comment

WHALE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Highway patrol cop busted for P50K extortion attempt

Highway patrol cop busted for P50K extortion attempt

By John Unson | 8 hours ago
Agents of the police’s Integrity Monitoring and Enforcement Group arrested in an entrapment operation here on Friday...
Nation
fbtw
2 vessels nabbed for 'illegal fishing' in Palawan; 35 face charges

2 vessels nabbed for 'illegal fishing' in Palawan; 35 face charges

By James Relativo | 6 hours ago
The Philippine Coast Guard apprehended two fishing vessels suspected of engaging in illegal fishing activities approximately...
Nation
fbtw
Model held for rape try on &lsquo;It&rsquo;s Showtime&rsquo; host

Model held for rape try on ‘It’s Showtime’ host

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
A 25-year-old model accused of attempting to rape “It’s Showtime” host Cianne Dominguez at her residence...
Nation
fbtw
Woman gets 4 years for remarks vs minor

Woman gets 4 years for remarks vs minor

By Nillicent Bautista | 1 day ago
The Supreme Court (SC) has sentenced a woman to four years in prison and ordered her to pay P20,000 in moral damages for uttering...
Nation
fbtw
Chiz sorry for kin&rsquo;s busway abuse

Chiz sorry for kin’s busway abuse

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 1 day ago
Sen. Francis “Chiz” Escudero apologized and said yesterday that a “driver of a family member” was...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
5 phreatic eruptions recorded in Taal

5 phreatic eruptions recorded in Taal

By Romina Cabrera | 47 minutes ago
Five phreatic eruptions have been recorded in Taal Volcano since Friday, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology...
Nation
fbtw
8 inmates hurt in Manila City Jail brawl

8 inmates hurt in Manila City Jail brawl

By Ghio Ong | 47 minutes ago
Eight male inmates of the Manila City Jail were hurt after a brawl erupted yesterday afternoon.
Nation
fbtw
2 held for gunrunning in Caloocan, Pasig

2 held for gunrunning in Caloocan, Pasig

By Emmanuel Tupas | 47 minutes ago
Two suspected gunrunners were arrested in Caloocan and Pasig on Friday.
Nation
fbtw
6 caught in Para&ntilde;aque stings

6 caught in Parañaque stings

By Nillicent Bautista | 47 minutes ago
Anti-narcotics operatives arrested six suspects in separate stings in Parañaque, the Southern Police District reported...
Nation
fbtw
Davao del Norte gov&rsquo;s suspension followed due process &ndash; Marcos

Davao del Norte gov’s suspension followed due process – Marcos

By Alexis Romero | 47 minutes ago
The suspension of Davao del Norte Gov. Edwin Jubahib underwent proper procedures, President Marcos has assured the publi...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with