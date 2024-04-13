^

2 vessels nabbed for 'illegal fishing' in Palawan; 35 face charges

James Relativo - Philstar.com
April 13, 2024 | 6:28pm
Photo of one of the two fishing vessels apprehended by the Philippine Coast Guard last Thursday, April 11, 2024
Released / Coast Guard District Palawan

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) apprehended two fishing vessels suspected of engaging in illegal fishing activities approximately 2.9 nautical miles southwest of Brgy. Cocoro, Magsaysay, Palawan last Thursday.

According to a statement, the Coast Guard Station Eastern Palawan (CGSEP) conducted the operation at around 6 a.m. against the vessels identified as F/V Spring Beauty and F/V Lotus 02.

"Acting on a report from the Coast Guard Intelligence Group-Palawan (CGIG-PA), the CGSEP swiftly intercepted the vessels," said the Coast Guard District Palawan on Friday.

"Upon immediate boarding and verification, the Maritime Law Enforcement Team confirmed that the vessels were conducting illegal fishing operations with the use of Purse Seine within the municipal waters of Magsaysay, Palawan."

 

 

The action is considered a direct violation of Municipal Ordinance 2016-139 and Municipal Ordinance 2020-239.

Following the apprehension, the CGSEP was said to have summoned the fishing vessels for further investigation.

"Additionally, the CGSEP handed over the 35 crew members of the apprehended vessels to the Municipal Agriculture Office of Magsaysay, Palawan, for appropriate charges and disposition," the Coast Guard District Palawan ended.

